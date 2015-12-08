Dec 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

German industrial production crept up in October, reversing declines seen over the summer months, but the rate of expansion in the eurozone's largest economy was slower than expected. (thetim.es/1N7JvKl)

The price of oil looked set to fall below $40 for the first time since 2009, after OPEC's decision to abandon production quotas on Friday fuelled concerns about a widening global glut of crude. (thetim.es/1OM2o88)

More than 400 bankers are likely to be axed at the U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley, which is streamlining its bond-trading business amid a worldwide downturn in fee income. Around 100 of the job cuts are expected to be made in London, where the U.S. bank has a base at Canary Wharf. (bit.ly/1OKCYI9)

Serco Group Plc has warned that next year's profits will be less than expected after the troubled government outsourcing operator sold its offshore call centre business and failed to replace some lost contracts. (bit.ly/1jKPDh6)

Barclays Plc mobile and online systems crashed today, locking customers out of their bank accounts and leaving them unable to make payments and transfers for several hours. (bit.ly/1Qs4Z75)

The United Kingdom's industry leaders think Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet poses a serious threat to British business. A survey of FTSE 100 chairmen suggested that 55 percent believed the composition of the shadow cabinet was "worrying", while 30 percent said it was potentially "very damaging" for business. (bit.ly/1NGNOtg)

Toscafund, which has made a string of successful investments in innovative consumer-facing companies such as esure, the motor insurer, is investing about 14 million stg in return for a stake of roughly 15 percent in easyProperty. (bit.ly/1m7gHsD)

Monarch has crowned a turnaround in its fortunes with a return to profit despite being hit by flight cancellations to Tunisia and Egypt Sharm el Sheikh, and passengers' security fears delaying bookings. (bit.ly/1XQzHfY)

According to data from Halifax, the average home buyer saves 4,500 stg on stamp duty thanks to changes in the tax structure introduced a year ago. (ind.pn/1NR0Qec)

