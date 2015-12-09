The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Markets across the world have tumbled after the price of
crude reached its lowest level since the peak of the financial
crisis and China released disappointing data on trade imports.
(thetim.es/1YXgEOl)
Several banks paying almost no interest to savers have been
named and shamed by the financial regulator as part of its drive
to make the market more competitive. First Direct, which is
owned by HSBC Holdings Plc, pays nothing at all to
some of its savers, while Progressive Building Society, Ulster
Bank, Skipton Building Society and Danske Bank were found to be
paying 0.01 per cent. (thetim.es/1U0dtCI)
The Guardian
Britain's manufacturers cut back output by 0.4 percent in
October, partly reversing a strong performance the previous
month, and underlining warnings of a tough winter for the
sector. (bit.ly/1XRZ2Gm)
Tesco Plc 's garden centre chain, Dobbies, has
slumped 48 million stg into the red after writing down the value
of its stores. The Scottish-based chain increased sales by 8
percent to 153 million stg in the 53 weeks to 1 March. But it
slid to a big loss from a pre-tax profit of 6.6 million stg in
the prior year, after booking 54.4 million stg in impairments on
assets, including stores. (bit.ly/1lsxhmV)
The Telegraph
Hermes, the investment manager set up by the BT Group Plc
pension fund, is losing 30 percent of its assets after
the telecoms giant decided to take part of its portfolio
in-house. (bit.ly/1ISQl2n)
One of the City's best known investors, Richard Buxton,
chief executive and head of equities at Old Mutual Global
Investors, has brushed off the idea that the UK will separate
itself from the European Union, saying there is "no way" that
British voters would accept the risks that come with Brexit. (bit.ly/1TzJfFP)
Sky News
City's best-known fund manager Neil Woodford is to be a
cornerstone investor in the listing of Draper Esprit, which
hopes to be worth 150 million stg when it goes public this
month. (bit.ly/1QufKG1)
Anglo American Plc, one of the world's biggest
mining companies is to shed 85,000 jobs - nearly two-thirds of
its workforce - as part of a major shake-up to slash costs. (bit.ly/1lLXlZA)
The Independent
UK bankers fear cyber attacks more than faltering economy or
political interference, according to a new survey by Banking
Banana Skins . US and UK bankers said organised cyber attacks
are the biggest threat to the safety of banks. (ind.pn/1XSVUdr)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)