Dec 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers.

Volkswagen AG was unable to put a figure on the cost of the emissions scandal yesterday as it admitted that a "chain of errors" dating back a decade were to blame. (thetim.es/1SR1zKs)

Shares have plunged in Sports Direct International Plc this morning after the sportswear retailer posted a lower than expected rise in profits and was forced to again defend its working practice. (thetim.es/1Z2cLrs)

UK Prime Minister David Cameron has delayed the decision on whether to allow a third runway at Heathrow airport until summer 2016 over environmental concerns. (bit.ly/1NPY6aI)

Mulberry Group Plc is back in the black and back on the catwalk after the British luxury brand benefited from a surge in sales at British stores and online. (bit.ly/1Q51xB0)

The UK's trade deficit with the European Union in goods has widened to its largest level on record, reflecting sterling's ascent against a weakening euro. (bit.ly/1Y6tKXl)

Olivier Sarkozy, a partner at the global private equity and alternative investment firm Carlyle, is in advanced talks to buy a stake in PIB, which was established last year by a group of experienced industry executives. (bit.ly/1TDgEPZ)

Jaguar Land Rover will pave the way to enter the electric car market next week when it announces the launch of a team to compete in the Formula E motorsport series. (bit.ly/1OT3E9s)

The number of job opportunities in finance in London has taken a dive as employers are priced out of the City, according to a report by financial services firm Morgan McKinley (ind.pn/1SQdoRc)

