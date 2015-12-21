Dec 21 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Shire Plc could sweeten a bid for Baxalta Inc , an American rival specialising in blood diseases, by offering 8 billion pounds ($11.92 billion) in cash as part of what was a 19 billion pounds ($28.32 billion) all-share bid. (thetim.es/1kbekDJ)

Ken Morrison, former chairman of Morrisons, has built a 6 million pounds ($8.94 million) stake in J Sainsbury Plc - and given Mike Coupe, its chief executive, his public backing. (thetim.es/1kbez1q)

The Guardian

British employers expect to keep hiring permanent staff in 2016 but are cautious about offering meaningful pay rises, according to a survey from employers' group Confederation of British Industry (CBI). (bit.ly/1kbeQBs)

The UK government's proposed immigration bill, due to have its first reading in the House of Lords this week, will hand "unbelievable control to traffickers" and make it harder for people to escape slavery in the country, campaigners have warned. (bit.ly/1kbf6QV)

The Telegraph

A team made up of five suitors, including Wren House Infrastructure, an arm of the Kuwait Investment Authority, is believed to be on a shortlist of bidders that will be invited to make second-round offers for London City Airport in February. The group also includes Canadian funds Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP), Borealis Infrastructure, AIMCo and Hermes, the British investment manager. (bit.ly/1kbfQps)

Capital Group, one of the biggest investors in BG Group Plc , has sold almost 100 million pounds ($149.03 million) of shares in the oil and gas business in the past week, raising questions about its view of the company's 55 billion pounds ($81.97 billion) takeover by Royal Dutch Shell. (bit.ly/1kbg3sv)

Sky News

Drivers who use mobile phones behind the wheel will be hit with increased fines and points under new government proposals. Offenders would see a rise from three to four penalty points on their licence and a rise in fines from 100 pounds ($149.03) to 150 pounds ($223.55). (bit.ly/1kbgovl)

The Independent

The Liberal Democrat leader, Tim Farron, has claimed that his Cumbrian constituents cannot afford flood insurance even though a deal between the industry and the UK government was supposed to make cover affordable since 2001. (ind.pn/1kbgxyU)

The government failed thousands of steel workers by not being alert to alarms raised by the industry, according to a group of MPs. Other European countries were far better prepared and took action to safeguard their steel industries, but there was "little action" from the UK government, said a report published by the Commons Business Select Committee. (ind.pn/1kbgSSf)

($1 = 0.6710 pounds) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)