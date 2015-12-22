Dec 22 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
BT Group Plc has lost a court case to hold onto a 160
million pounds ($238.24 million) public sector contract in
Cornwall after a judge ruled that the local authority could back
out of the deal. (thetim.es/1NzdH1b)
The European Banking Authority has warned thousands of
banks, brokers and asset managers that they will have to abide
by rules to limit bonuses, even though it backtracked yesterday
on a threat to impose the limits from January. (thetim.es/1NzdoUl)
The Guardian
A string of retailers could face insolvency in the new year
with tough trading on the high street in the run-up to Christmas
leaving businesses fighting for survival, two influential
industry bodies have warned. (bit.ly/1Nze8ZD)
The Telegraph
Martin Weale has signalled that he is unlikely to vote for
higher interest rates in the near future. Weale, one of the Bank
of England's most hawkish policymakers, said a surprise "pause
in wage growth" and further falls in commodity prices made the
need for tighter policy "slightly less immediate." (bit.ly/22lJWZB)
Libor fraudster Tom Hayes failed to overturn his conviction
for manipulating the key interest rate benchmark at the Court of
Appeal. But his prison term has been reduced from 14 years to 11
years. (bit.ly/1Nzd33R)
Sky News
UK's National Health Service hospital trusts have been
accused of levying a "tax on sick people" after it was revealed
some are making more than 3 million pounds ($4.47 million) a
year from car-parking charges.
Apple Inc has attacked the UK government's proposed
new legislation on surveillance. In its first specific response
to the Investigatory Powers Bill - the "Snoopers' Charter" - the
U.S. technology giant says "this bill will put law-abiding
citizens at risk - not the criminals, hackers and terrorists."
(bit.ly/1Nzeuza)
The Independent
SABMiller Plc, maker of Stella Artois and Fosters,
is buying Kentish Town-based craft brewer Camden Town Brewery.
(ind.pn/1Nzf7Zz)
British families are on course to spend 40 billion pounds
($59.56 billion) more than they earn this year, fuelling fears
that the country's economic growth is based on soaring levels of
debt and could easily collapse, according to forecast by the
independent Office for Budget Responsibility(OBR). (ind.pn/1NzfhjD)
