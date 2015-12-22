Dec 22 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

BT Group Plc has lost a court case to hold onto a 160 million pounds ($238.24 million) public sector contract in Cornwall after a judge ruled that the local authority could back out of the deal. (thetim.es/1NzdH1b)

The European Banking Authority has warned thousands of banks, brokers and asset managers that they will have to abide by rules to limit bonuses, even though it backtracked yesterday on a threat to impose the limits from January. (thetim.es/1NzdoUl)

The Guardian

A string of retailers could face insolvency in the new year with tough trading on the high street in the run-up to Christmas leaving businesses fighting for survival, two influential industry bodies have warned. (bit.ly/1Nze8ZD)

The Telegraph

Martin Weale has signalled that he is unlikely to vote for higher interest rates in the near future. Weale, one of the Bank of England's most hawkish policymakers, said a surprise "pause in wage growth" and further falls in commodity prices made the need for tighter policy "slightly less immediate." (bit.ly/22lJWZB)

Libor fraudster Tom Hayes failed to overturn his conviction for manipulating the key interest rate benchmark at the Court of Appeal. But his prison term has been reduced from 14 years to 11 years. (bit.ly/1Nzd33R)

Sky News

UK's National Health Service hospital trusts have been accused of levying a "tax on sick people" after it was revealed some are making more than 3 million pounds ($4.47 million) a year from car-parking charges.

Apple Inc has attacked the UK government's proposed new legislation on surveillance. In its first specific response to the Investigatory Powers Bill - the "Snoopers' Charter" - the U.S. technology giant says "this bill will put law-abiding citizens at risk - not the criminals, hackers and terrorists." (bit.ly/1Nzeuza)

The Independent

SABMiller Plc, maker of Stella Artois and Fosters, is buying Kentish Town-based craft brewer Camden Town Brewery. (ind.pn/1Nzf7Zz)

British families are on course to spend 40 billion pounds ($59.56 billion) more than they earn this year, fuelling fears that the country's economic growth is based on soaring levels of debt and could easily collapse, according to forecast by the independent Office for Budget Responsibility(OBR). (ind.pn/1NzfhjD)

($1 = 0.6716 pounds) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)