Dec 31 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Axonn Media, of which Tory MP Adam Afriyie is a majority shareholder, is at risk of being struck off for failing to file its accounts on time. (thetim.es/1R00FO8)

- Natural gas has started to flow from the Corrib gasfield in Ireland, bringing an end to an 11-year development project led by Royal Dutch Shell Plc, which was plagued by local opposition. (thetim.es/1R9jwF3)

The Guardian

- Global economic growth will be disappointing next year and the outlook for the medium-term has also deteriorated, the head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, has warned. (bit.ly/1mRq7Ja)

- Average pay growth for Britain's workers is likely to stall at about 2 percent in 2016, as the ready availability of migrants makes it easy for employers to fill vacancies, according to a forecast of the labour market by Chartered Institute for Personnel and Development. (bit.ly/1OwLKuz)

The Telegraph

- The Financial Conduct Authority has decided not to publish a key report into Britain's banking culture. The regulator had hailed its study of behaviour within the country's leading lenders as one of its most important aims next year, including in its Business Plan 2015-2016. (bit.ly/1IENRdG)

Sky News

- House prices rose at their fastest pace since April this month, according to latest figures from Nationwide. The lender said prices rose by a faster-than-expected 0.8 percent in December, after rising just 0.1 percent the month before. (bit.ly/1QZHJiS)

- Ben Verwaayen, a former boss of BT Group Plc, is in talks to join the board of the industry's regulator midway through a review that could see the former state-owned telecoms group forcibly broken up. (bit.ly/1Olwwqm)

The Independent

- Argos have recalled a model of hoverboard over fears that it could electrocute users. Argos said that Nevaboard hoverboards, supplied by Debut Sports, do not comply with technical standards and could pose a risk of electrocution. (ind.pn/1OxrtFt)

- Surging sales of green vehicles and solar panels have contributed to the growth of the United Kingdom ethical market in 2014, according to the Ethical Consumer markets report by Ethical Consumer and Triodos Bank. (ind.pn/22yvo8X)

(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)