June 16 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
The Financial Conduct Authority has caved in to banks over
payment protection insurance compensation by backing the banks'
call for a two-year deadline for new claims, against the view of
its own experts. (bit.ly/1rqR744)
Berkeley Homes, one of Britain's most upmarket house
builders, has reported a 20 percent fall in reservations for the
past five months and added that it had launched no new schemes
in London this year amid uncertainty over the European Union
referendum. (bit.ly/1rqSn74)
The Guardian
Rolls-Royce has written to staff to say the company
wants Britain to stay in the European Union. (bit.ly/1rqRcVt)
Areva, one of the French companies at the heart
of the controversial Hinkley Point C nuclear project, has
unveiled plans to break itself up into three parts in a bid to
stem huge losses. (bit.ly/1rqSuQ2)
The Telegraph
Heathrow has sought to pressure the government into giving a
controversial third runway the go-ahead by warning that
ministers' much-heralded "Northern Powerhouse" idea is "at risk"
if the airport if not expanded. (bit.ly/1rqSz6o)
Hollywood Bowl, the operator of bowling lanes, plans to
float in London next month in a deal that will value the
business at around 280 million pounds ($397.54 million). (bit.ly/1rqSxeT)
Sky News
South African retailer Steinhoff has confirmed it
is considering a possible takeover bid for discount chain
Poundland. (bit.ly/1rqR9sJ)
Sir Philip Green has apologised for the sale of BHS and its
"sad" collapse, telling an MPs' inquiry he is finding a solution
to the 571 million pounds ($810.71 million) pension deficit -
pledging "we'll sort it". (bit.ly/1rqQxmX)
The Independent
Heads of Unilever, Airbus and General
Electric have accused the official 'Leave' campaign of
"deliberately" attempting to "mislead" voters by using their
logos on a taxpayer-funded leaflet making the case for Brexit.
($1 = 0.7043 pounds)
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill
Rigby)