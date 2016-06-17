June 17 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Volkswagen plans to launch more than 30
all-electric cars by 2025 as the scandal-hit company repositions
itself as a leading player in environmentally sustainable
driving. (bit.ly/1YvJUg1)
Lloyds has won a narrow victory over thousands of
bondholders and will now not have to pay extra money to buy back
their investments. The decision by the Supreme Court, which
saves Lloyds about 1 billion pounds ($1.42 billion), has
infuriated some of the savers and investors. (bit.ly/1YvJBlp)
The Guardian
The Bank of England has issued a fresh warning that a vote
to leave the EU in next week's referendum risks knocking
economic growth, pushing the pound sharply lower and sending
shockwaves through the global economy. (bit.ly/1Q7F8Ea)
The House of Commons energy and climate change committee's
report, Low Carbon Network Infrastructure, has called for the
National Grid to be stripped of its powers for balancing
the energy system in Britain due to a potential conflict of
interest. (bit.ly/1OteKUI)
The Telegraph
Barclays has branded accusations of fraud levelled
by financier Amanda Staveley against the bank as "fundamentally
misconceived", court documents show. (bit.ly/1W2gC8t)
HSBC has agreed to pay more than 1 billion pounds
($1.42 billion), to settle a securities fraud class action that
stemmed from the bank's takeover of a U.S. sub-prime lender more
than a decade ago. (bit.ly/1XsxFBP)
Sky News
The Bank of England has issued a fresh warning on the
economy ahead of the EU referendum, saying it is "increasingly
probable" a Brexit would send the pound plunging further. (bit.ly/1YvGVnT)
Downing Street is targeting company bosses who have
previously remained neutral in the EU referendum campaign in an
attempt to swell business support for 'Remain' in a final push
ahead of next week's poll. (bit.ly/1YvIRwC)
The Independent
Past and current bosses of Unilever have voiced
their support for the UK remaining in the EU ahead of the
referendum on 23 June. (ind.pn/1YvIrXh)
($1 = 0.7033 pounds)
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)