June 21 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
The supermarket price war and the national living wage have
helped average weekly disposable income to rise to a record 201
pounds ($294.69) a week per household, according to research
from Asda. bit.ly/28K8Os7
The pay package for TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc's
chief executive almost trebled last year despite the group
suffering a hacking attack in which the personal details of
157,000 customers were stolen. (bit.ly/28K8Mkl)
The Guardian
George Soros has warned that a vote on Thursday for Britain
to leave the European Union would trigger a bigger and more
damaging fall for sterling than the day he forced Britain out of
the Exchange Rate Mechanism almost a quarter of a century ago.
(bit.ly/28K8Xf9)
Nissan Motor Co Ltd is to take legal action against
the Vote Leave campaign after the Japanese carmaker's logo was
used on leaflets calling for voters to back Brexit in Thursday's
referendum. (bit.ly/28K8ZDV)
The Telegraph
BP Plc will push forward with plans to develop its
deepwater natural gas field in Egypt's East Nile Delta by early
2018, just three years after the energy giant made the
discovery. (bit.ly/28K96PM)
BT Group Plc has lost a court showdown with Ofcom
over broadband prices, one year after launching an appeal
against the watchdog's restrictions on the wholesale price of
superfast broadband. (bit.ly/28K96zg)
Sky News
The boss of Aston Martin, manufacturer of 007's favourite
cars, has told employees that a decision to leave the European
Union would make British exports "more competitive". (bit.ly/28K9duX)
The Independent
Britain will lose its place as a "global leader in science
and innovation" if voters turn their back on the European Union
in this week's referendum, around 100 universities warned in a
letter to the Independent. (ind.pn/28K9iyH)
($1 = 0.6821 pounds)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)