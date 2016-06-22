June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Chancellor George Osborne's attempts to put the public finances in order have suffered a sharp setback, with UK government borrowing higher than this time last year. (bit.ly/28N3ZhJ)

Government plans to enact special legislation and change the terms of Tata Steel Ltd's pension scheme have come under fire from the lifeboat scheme, which protects pensions when companies fail. (bit.ly/28N43OJ)

The Guardian

Amazon.com Inc is quietly rooting out many of its Chinese traders who do not hold UK VAT numbers to try to protect itself from tax evasion inquiries later this year when new HMRC powers come into force, the Guardian has learned. (bit.ly/28N4mco)

Britain's banks have spurned the chance to stock up on cash offered by the Bank of England before Thursday's Brexit referendum amid growing expectations in the City that the remain side will win the knife-edge vote. (bit.ly/28N5zQU)

The Telegraph

The UK agency in charge of deciding which drugs the National Health Service will pay for has approved five different treatments, including medications for lung cancer and melanoma, in a coup for some of Europe's biggest pharmaceutical companies. (bit.ly/28N4wAk)

Jaguar Land Rover's profits could take a hit of 1 billion pounds ($1.47 billion) per year if Britain votes to leave the European Union. The car company, which is currently enjoying a renaissance, is understood to be have conducted an internal analysis of the likely impact of a "Leave" vote from Thursday's referendum. (bit.ly/28N4F75)

Sky News

The convenience store chain, My Local, is to be placed in administration by its owners just nine months after buying it from Morrisons. (bit.ly/28N4LeL)

The body charged with probing whether the books of HBOS Plc , the failed mortgage lender, were adequately scrutinised will decide this week whether the bank's auditors should be subject to a formal investigation. (bit.ly/28N52hE)

The Independent

Demand for gold has spiked in the run-up to Britain's referendum on European Union membership. Investors are looking for stability amid increased stock and currency market volatility, according to the Royal Mint. (ind.pn/28M9JET)

($1 = 0.6819 pounds)