The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Nine members of the shadow cabinet have resigned in a show of open revolt against Britain's opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn following the dramatic sacking of Hilary Benn, the shadow foreign secretary. (bit.ly/28UKOww)

The Bank of England is set to slash interest rates and even restart its money-printing programme to stimulate a slowing economy after the vote for Brexit. (bit.ly/28TASTW)

The Guardian

Michael Sherwood, the vice-chairman of Goldman Sachs, will appear before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday to answer questions about his ties with Philip Green as MPs deepen their investigation into the collapse of BHS.(bit.ly/2901XIZ)

Indian company Tata Steel is close to a deal to save its Port Talbot plant despite Britain's vote to leave the EU, as sterling's slump potentially boosts the industry's survival prospects. (bit.ly/29ch9kg)

The Telegraph

Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne is on Monday expected to lay out a series of new measures to "protect the national interest" in the coming months, as the Treasury seeks to avert another day of economic chaos following the result of the European Union referendum. (bit.ly/29dD5vl)

Meurig Raymond, president of the National Farmers' Union, called for a new "British agricultural policy" with "guarantees that the support given to our farmers is equal to that given to farmers in the EU, who will still be our principal competitors". (bit.ly/28ZpV7T)

Sky News

The head of Britain's biggest employers' group Carolyn Fairbairn will this week demand new safeguards for EU workers living in the UK following the country's decision to quit the European Union. (bit.ly/28W3eSz)

Ratings agency Moody's has changed the UK's sovereign rating from "stable" to "negative" due to the uncertainty unleashed by the result of the EU referendum. (bit.ly/28VYHv8)

The Independent

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has appeared to suggest the Scottish Parliament could effectively block the UK's exit from the European Union. (ind.pn/28ZGDES) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)