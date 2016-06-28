The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
The co-chief executive of Goldman Sachs International
Richard Gnodde has warned that some of the bank's 6,500 staff in
the UK may be moved to Europe following the referendum result.(bit.ly/293r8wP)
Aston Martin is to stick to its plan to build a carmaking
plant in south Wales, even arguing that the vote for Brexit has
made the project more viable. (bit.ly/292LQsQ)
The Guardian
Vodafone, one of Britain's biggest companies, has
warned that it could relocate its head office outside the UK if
the negotiations for a post-Brexit Britain do not give it
freedom of movement across the EU for people, capital and
goods.(bit.ly/29mijd4)
Virgin billionaire, Richard Branson, says Chinese
business partners are already pulling investment from the UK in
the light of the EU referendum vote, and warned that "thousands
of jobs will be lost". (bit.ly/291qh9Y)
The Telegraph
The British Government is "committed" to expanding airport
capacity in the south east, despite the political turmoil caused
by Brexit, the transport secretary Patrick McLoughlin has said,
signalling a decision on a controversial £17.6 billion ($23.49
billion) third runway at Heathrow could still be on the cards.
(bit.ly/292O3of)
Lloyds Banking Group's boss has bought another
100,000 shares in the bank in a show of confidence that the
lender's share price tumble is a short-term hit rather than a
sign of long-term problems. (bit.ly/294jQHh)
Sky News
Hundreds of British-based jobs at the credit card giant Visa
could be forced to relocate to the Continent in the wake
of last week's EU referendum. (bit.ly/29232xB)
Tax rises and spending cuts will be needed within months to
deal with economic challenges following the British vote to
leave the EU, Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne has
warned. (bit.ly/298ZHzK)
The Independent
Fitch has downgraded the UK's credit rating to AA negative,
after similar moves by Moody's and S&P, following Britain's vote
to leave the EU. (ind.pn/28YYG9E)
The Bank of England has injected £3.1 billion ($4.14
billion) into the UK banking system. The amount released on
Tuesday was the last of the extra auctions announced by the Bank
of England in March this year. (ind.pn/293EhnG)
($1 = 0.7493 pounds)
(Editing by Andrew Hay)