The Times
Chief Executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and
Traders Mike Hawes has warned that the livelihoods of more than
800,000 workers directly employed in the UK across the auto
sector are at risk unless the government agrees a positive
tariff-free, freedom of movement post-Brexit settlement with the
European Union. (bit.ly/296IO91)
House prices in Britain rose 0.2 percent this month,
mortgage lender Nationwide said in its latest report on the
housing market. This takes annual growth from 4.7 percent in May
to a better-than-expected 5.1 percent. (bit.ly/29dJ2wr)
The Guardian
The governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney is expected
to say on Thursday that the contingency plans put in place by
the central bank have kept funds flowing in the City and
bolstered confidence among the business community. (bit.ly/294AdAu)
Tens of thousands of Toyota cars are being recalled
in the UK for safety reasons, including fears that their airbags
could inflate without warning. The carmaker has been forced to
recall 2.9 million vehicle worldwide over possible cracks in the
fuel emissions control unit. (bit.ly/294LtxL)
The Telegraph
New Zealand has offered its top trade negotiators to the
United Kingdom, relieving the British civil service as it
prepares for the strain of seeking new deals with countries
across the globe. (bit.ly/296cEe2)
A buying bonanza fuelled the FTSE 100's remarkable rebound,
erasing all of its post-Brexit losses in just two days. London's
benchmark index enjoyed its best day in almost five years,
soaring 219.67 points to a two-month high of 6,360.06. (bit.ly/299VpYy)
Sky News
Philip Green has demanded an apology after Frank Field,
chairman of the Work and Pensions committee, leading a probe
into the collapse of BHS accused Green's Arcadia empire of
"nicking money". (bit.ly/296eVqX)
Britain's Department for Work and Pensions will name a new
chairman on Thursday as it attempts to safeguard the interests
of tens of thousands of members of the BHS and British Steel
retirement schemes. (bit.ly/293Dnn7)
The Independent
Two former PricewaterhouseCoopers employees, Antoine Deltour
and Raphael Halet, were found guilty in Luxembourg of stealing
confidential tax files that helped unleash a global scandal over
generous fiscal deals for hundreds of international companies.
(ind.pn/293J8Co)
The credit rating agency Moody's has changed its outlook on
12 UK-based banks and building societies as the finance industry
continues to feel the fallout of the vote to leave the European
Union. (ind.pn/2925wf3)
