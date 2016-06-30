July 1 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
The Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney signalled
more quantitative easing and indicated interest rates would be
cut to cushion the economy from the impact of Brexit. (bit.ly/29jzvRu)
United Overseas Bank, a Singapore bank, has
stopped giving mortgages for property purchases in Britain
because of market turmoil and political uncertainties caused by
the vote to leave the European Union. (bit.ly/295T4Kz)
The Guardian
Al Mana Group, based in Doha, has bought BHS's 70 overseas
stores as administrator Duff & Phelps continues to negotiate the
future of 164 UK outlets. (bit.ly/2966zum)
Britain needs to retain its ties with Europe after Brexit
while building a new international model for financial services,
the chairman of Barclays, John McFarlane, said on Thursday. (bit.ly/298aeKm)
The Telegraph
Rupert Murdoch's UK newspaper group has mounted a major
challenge to BBC radio with a 220 million pound ($293.28
million)takeover of Wireless Group, the owner of the
Premier League football broadcaster talkSport. (bit.ly/295pmd6)
The government has come under fierce attack from leading
business figures after it delayed a decision on airport
expansion amid the Brexit turmoil, dealing a blow to Heathrow's
chances of building its long sought-after 17.6 billion pound
($23.46 billion) third runway. (bit.ly/29hFmXO)
Sky News
The European Union's rating was cut from AA+ to AA by credit
rating agency Standard and Poor. The agency said that the
post-referendum vote uncertainty would affect revenue
forecasting, long-term capital planning and adjustments to key
financial buffers. (bit.ly/29juqsn)
Fund manager Fidelity International is to move 100 jobs from
its UK offices to the Irish capital Dublin amid forecasts that
swathes of City jobs will be relocated in the wake of the vote
for Brexit. (bit.ly/29iyt8i)
The Independent
HSBC has confirmed that it will keep its headquarters in
London despite the shock decision for the UK to leave the EU. (ind.pn/297s1nT)
Goldman Sachs has not ruled out moving some of its staff out
of the UK, following Britain's vote to leave the EU. (ind.pn/295AmDH)
($1 = 0.7501 pounds)
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)