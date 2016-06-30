July 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney signalled more quantitative easing and indicated interest rates would be cut to cushion the economy from the impact of Brexit. (bit.ly/29jzvRu)

United Overseas Bank, a Singapore bank, has stopped giving mortgages for property purchases in Britain because of market turmoil and political uncertainties caused by the vote to leave the European Union. (bit.ly/295T4Kz)

The Guardian

Al Mana Group, based in Doha, has bought BHS's 70 overseas stores as administrator Duff & Phelps continues to negotiate the future of 164 UK outlets. (bit.ly/2966zum)

Britain needs to retain its ties with Europe after Brexit while building a new international model for financial services, the chairman of Barclays, John McFarlane, said on Thursday. (bit.ly/298aeKm)

The Telegraph

Rupert Murdoch's UK newspaper group has mounted a major challenge to BBC radio with a 220 million pound ($293.28 million)takeover of Wireless Group, the owner of the Premier League football broadcaster talkSport. (bit.ly/295pmd6)

The government has come under fierce attack from leading business figures after it delayed a decision on airport expansion amid the Brexit turmoil, dealing a blow to Heathrow's chances of building its long sought-after 17.6 billion pound ($23.46 billion) third runway. (bit.ly/29hFmXO)

Sky News

The European Union's rating was cut from AA+ to AA by credit rating agency Standard and Poor. The agency said that the post-referendum vote uncertainty would affect revenue forecasting, long-term capital planning and adjustments to key financial buffers. (bit.ly/29juqsn)

Fund manager Fidelity International is to move 100 jobs from its UK offices to the Irish capital Dublin amid forecasts that swathes of City jobs will be relocated in the wake of the vote for Brexit. (bit.ly/29iyt8i)

The Independent

HSBC has confirmed that it will keep its headquarters in London despite the shock decision for the UK to leave the EU. (ind.pn/297s1nT)

Goldman Sachs has not ruled out moving some of its staff out of the UK, following Britain's vote to leave the EU. (ind.pn/295AmDH)

($1 = 0.7501 pounds) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)