The Times
** Senior Conservatives reacted with anger last night after
a European leader warned Theresa May that handing a tax cut to
businesses would make Brexit negotiations "more difficult". (bit.ly/2bvzFoc)
** The chairman of the parliamentary committee investigating
Philip Green's handling of the BHS pension deficit is seeking
talks with an American investor who owns a minority stake in the
entrepreneur's Topshop chain. (bit.ly/2bxK2MA)
The Guardian
** Sports Direct has been heavily criticised by its own
shareholders and corporate governance experts after it emerged
that the sportswear retailer pays an obscure company owned by
Mike Ashley's brother to deliver online orders outside the UK.
(bit.ly/2bxKmeq)
** Volkswagen has been thrown into another
crisis after a dispute with a supplier forced it to halt
production at six plants and cut the hours of nearly 28,000
workers. (bit.ly/2bvu3dv)
The Telegraph
** Theresa May and Chancellor Philip Hammond have both
scrapped George Osborne's plan to abolish the budget deficit by
2020, giving them room to hike borrowing - potentially by as
much as 50 billion pounds in the next financial year. (bit.ly/2bvuyEB)
** Dubai-based property developer Damac has
signed a 200 million pounds deal with Lendlease to build its new
tower in London, signalling a vote of confidence in the
post-Brexit newbuild market. (bit.ly/2bvvJUd)
Sky News
** The overhaul of senior management at Britain's most
prominent payday lender, Wonga, will continue this week when a
former Travelex executive is appointed to run its British
operations. (bit.ly/2bvv9pH)
** The former Argos and Homebase boss Terry Duddy has been
approached about taking over the chairmanship of Findel Plc
, the mail order retailer, as it seeks to resolve a row
over the influence of Mike Ashley, the tycoon whose sports goods
chain is its biggest shareholder. (bit.ly/2bvAops)
The Independent
** A "collapse" in the value of pay, alongside soaring
unsecured debt means 1.6 million families are now living in
extreme debt in the UK, according to a new report. (ind.pn/2bvzWHs)
