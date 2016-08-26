Aug 26 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
** Japan's largest airline, All Nippon Airways, said that it
has been forced to cancel up to 300 flights over the next month
while it investigates a problem with the Rolls-Royce Holdings
Plc engines in its fleet of Boeing Co 787
Dreamliners. bit.ly/2bEML6Y
** One of the City's most influential investor groups, whose
members manage 14 trillion pounds ($18.47 trillion) of assets,
has called on Sports Direct to reform fundamentally its
corporate governance as shareholder pressure mounts on Mike
Ashley's sportswear group. bit.ly/2bENuVK
The Guardian
** UberEats riders will demonstrate outside the group's
London headquarters on Friday after the company cut the amount
it pays per delivery, which some drivers say leaves them at risk
of earning less than the minimum wage. They are calling on the
company to pay the independently backed London living wage of
9.40 pounds ($12.40) an hour. bit.ly/2bENDbK
** The government is to launch a tourism action plan
including cutting red tape for bed-and-breakfasts and ready-made
train tours as an increasing number of Britons take bank holiday
breaks in the UK. bit.ly/2bEMxwN
The Telegraph
** BT Group's mobile arm, EE, has become the first
British operator to bundle Apple Music with mobile
contracts in a move to increase subscriber loyalty and help the
iPhone maker's music streaming app challenge Spotify. bit.ly/2bEMZuH
** News organisations in Europe will be given the right to
charge internet giants such as Google to link to their
content in a major shake-up of copyright reforms planned by
Brussels. bit.ly/2bENW6r
Sky News
** Liberty Media Corp, backed by American media
tycoon John Malone, is leading a 6.4 billion pound ($8.44
billion) battle for control of Formula One motor racing after
proposing a deal that would see the sport's owner listed on New
York's Nasdaq stock exchange. bit.ly/2bEOjOz
** ITV has abandoned its 1 billion pound ($1.32
billion) attempt to take over Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One
. The broadcaster said the two companies differed on
price. bit.ly/2bEOtFB
The Independent
** British shoppers have shrugged off uncertainty caused by
the UK's vote to leave the EU with retail sales growing at their
best level in six months, pushed by the summer weather and
foreign visitors lured by a weaker pound, according to a survey
by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).
($1 = 0.7582 pounds)
