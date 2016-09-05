Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Sept 5 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Theresa May has been urged to call in the security services to vet a £5bn business deal that could see China take control of one of the world's largest computer hosting networks, headquartered in Britain. bit.ly/2c0JScp
John Malone, the billionaire head of Liberty Media Corp , faces a fight for control of Formula One after it emerged that two more potential bidders had expressed an interest in owning the motorsport business. bit.ly/2c0KheX
The Guardian
Sports Direct International plc is braced for a fierce investor revolt at the company's annual shareholder meeting this week as another influential City investor declared it would vote against the reappointment of chairman Keith Hellawell. bit.ly/2c0LDq3
Theresa May is to bring forward proposals to tackle corporate behaviour such as excessive executive pay and tax avoidance before Christmas, as she used the G20 summit to warn that some people feel left behind by globalisation. bit.ly/2c0MarU
The Telegraph
Britain is easily capable of thriving outside the European Union, one of the world's leading economists insisted in an interview with The Daily Telegraph. bit.ly/2c0M5V3
The owner of the Brands Hatch circuit in Kent has revealed that he is planning a bid for Silverstone, the home of Formula One's British Grand Prix. bit.ly/2c0MK9j
Sky News
One of the media industry's top executives Chase Carey will be named as the new boss of Formula One motor racing early this week as a prelude to the sport's first change of ownership for more than a decade. bit.ly/2cAhCm2
The Alternative for Germany party, which has campaigned hard against Chancellor Angela Merkel's policies on refugees has beaten her party in a state election in Germany, exit polls suggest. bit.ly/2cAhTW3
The Independent
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has invited Polish people to come to Britain as immigrants, dismissing claims that the UK is lurching towards "xenophobia". ind.pn/2cAinvp
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.