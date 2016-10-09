The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Australian mining magnate Gina Rinehart has made a joint bid with a Chinese company to buy one of the UK's largest cattle producers, which has pastoral leases covering more than 600,000 square miles of outback. (bit.ly/2dUQGK9)

* In a role reversal for the British economy, manufacturers have enjoyed a sales boost since the EU referendum, but the dominant services sector is showing signs of faltering, according to British Chambers of Commerce. (bit.ly/2dUSnHt)

The Guardian

* Facebook 's UK business generated an 11.3 million pound ($14.05 million) tax credit last year, despite the world's largest social network making a global profit of $6.19 billion, according to the latest company accounts. (bit.ly/2dDoRuA)

* The union at the centre of the bitter Southern railway dispute has called for last-ditch talks to try to avert a three-day strike this week. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union will take action from Tuesday in the long-running row over the role of conductors. (bit.ly/2dURBdw)

The Telegraph

* The recent takeover of Bernard Matthews will be scrutinised by the Work and Pensions select committee this week after concerns that the deal was "carefully crafted to dump the pension scheme". (bit.ly/2e2g94z)

* Online retailer eBay paid just 1.1 million pounds ($1.37 million) in tax in the UK last year, despite telling U.S. investors that Britain was its second largest market, generating revenues of $1.4 billion, according to UK filings. (bit.ly/2dC2Nhw)

Sky News

* The heads of the UK's leading challenger banks will this week renew calls for ministers to ease tax and regulatory burdens on the sector when they hold their first talks at the Treasury since George Osborne's sacking as Chancellor. (bit.ly/2dDhH9B)

* The low-cost airline Monarch is close to finalising a multi-million pound financing package with Boeing, paving the way for its operating licence to be extended by aviation regulators ahead of a crunch deadline next week. (bit.ly/2dDjE5H)

The Independent

* Gatwick Airport bosses claim Heathrow is "likely to fail' in building a third runway even if the project is given the go-ahead by the Government this week. (ind.pn/2dUTMgV) ($1 = 0.8042 pounds) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)