The Times
- Tesco's fightback has gained further ground, with
industry figures showing that Britain's biggest grocer has won
market share for the first time in five years. bit.ly/2dlVcV3
- The Financial Conduct Authority has been told to say when
it will publish its delayed report into the abuse of distressed
companies by the Royal Bank of Scotland. bit.ly/2dlVuv7
The Guardian
- William Hill Plc and its Canadian suitor Amaya Inc
have ended talks over a potential 4.6 billion pound
(C$7.2 billion) merger following opposition from some of the UK
bookmakers' major shareholders. bit.ly/2dlVeww
- Ryanair Holdings Plc has said its full-year
profits will be lower than expected because of the sharp drop in
the value of the pound since the Brexit vote in June. bit.ly/2dlVTxP
The Telegraph
- Internet group Yahoo Inc's profits increased at a
healthy pace in the third quarter, defying worries over its
enormous data leak scandal which hit the firm last month. bit.ly/2dlVpIc
- The private equity group SVG has succumbed to
HarbourVest's advances, after more than a month of rival bids
and rows over the price and structure of a deal. bit.ly/2ejmRDO
Sky News
- The German-owned rail freight company DB Cargo said
"unprecedented challenges" facing the industry, such as the
declines in steel and coal, meant it was repositioning its
business and proposing redundancies - around 30 percent of its
UK workforce. bit.ly/2dlX0gS
The Independent
- German airline Lufthansa has banned Samsung's Galaxy Note
7 mobile phones from all of its flights with immediate effect. ind.pn/2dlWsYA
- Burberry Group Plc returned to growth last
quarter, helped by a 125 million pound boost from the falling
pound, but its shares slumped as much as 9 percent as concerns
about growth in key Asian markets spooked investors. ind.pn/2dlWDDe
