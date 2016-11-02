Nov 2 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
The National Institute of Economic and Social Research has
estimated that real income per person will "decline by half a
per cent in 2017." It is the first projection by a leading
independent forecaster that households will be poorer after the
Brexit vote. bit.ly/2faUpnB
Full-year profits at Weir Group Plc will be lower
than market expectations because of weakness in its oil and gas
markets, the company has warned. bit.ly/2faNWJo
The Guardian
The competition watchdog has been accused of complacency and
missing an opportunity to overhaul high street banking,
including capping overdraft charges, despite a two-year-long
investigation. bit.ly/2faRz2b
Melton Mowbray pork pies, stilton cheese and British-made
chocolate such as Cadbury's could be under threat from Brexit,
former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg has warned. bit.ly/2faSbVm
The Telegraph
Avant Homes, a privately owned house builder, has reported a
43 percent boost in revenues, and its the chief executive urged
the chancellor of the exchequer use the Autumn Statement to help
the whole the U.K. housing market, not just the Southeast. bit.ly/2eZ38sD
The British Airline Pilots' Association said its members
voted by 68 percent to 32 percent to accept Luton-based easyJet
Plc's offer. bit.ly/2e0gYOw
Sky News
Virgin Money has tightened its requirements for customers
applying for a credit card since the EU referendum vote,
following a 41 percent increase in debt compared to last year. bit.ly/2faUubd
Two major British energy firms, BP Plc and Royal
Dutch Shell Plc, saw their profits increase in the
third quarter of this year as cost cutting helped to balance out
low global oil prices. bit.ly/2faSwHE
The Independent
Nissan's decision to build new cars in Britain will
not be enough to persuade other businesses to remain in the
country following the Brexit vote, one of Japan's top business
strategists has said. ind.pn/2faRVFW
Consumer price inflation will shoot up to 4 percent in the
second half of 2017 according to the latest forecast from the
National Institute of Economic and Social Research. ind.pn/2faTOlW
