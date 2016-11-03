Nov 3 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
Crude oil prices fell yesterday after a surprise build-up of
stocks in the United States and a warning by Royal Dutch Shell
Plc that peak demand could be as little as five years
away.
Britain may revert to a closed economy that shuts itself off
from the world because the battle has yet to be won for an open
trading policy after Brexit, George Osborne has warned. bit.ly/2fegEcr
The Guardian
The Pensions Regulator has begun formal legal proceedings
against Sir Philip Green and Dominic Chappell that could force
them to fill the 571 million pounds deficit in the BHS pension
scheme, marking a dramatic escalation of the scandal surrounding
the demise of the high street chain.
The UK advertisers are set to spend a record 5.6 billion
pounds in the run-up to Christmas, as bumper digital budgets for
Google and Facebook more than make up for a tougher festive
season for TV and newspapers.
The Telegraph
Online takeaway giant Just Eat has shrugged off its UK
summer slowdown to bolster full-year profit guidance for a third
time this year as its push into growing European markets and new
technology pays off.
The John Lewis Partnership, one of the UK's most progressive
companies, has led criticism of Theresa May's plan to put
workers on boards.
Sky News
Burger King's parent company has approached private equity
firms about a Whopper of a deal to invest in its UK operations
as it seeks to eke out cost-savings in an increasingly
competitive market.
A surge in luxury watch sales triggered by the plunge in
sterling after June's EU referendum has prompted the owner of
some of Britain's best-known jewellery chains to put them up for
sale.
The Independent
The Bank of England is today expected to reveal new economic
forecasts showing the biggest overshoot of its official 2
percent inflation target in the independent central bank's
modern history.
EU officials have discussed new laws to undermine the UK's
multi-billion pound clearing business after Brexit, London Stock
Exchange chief executive, Xavier Rolet, told a House of Lords
Committee.
