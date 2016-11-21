BRIEF-Alignvest Acquisition obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC
Nov 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Leigh Fisher, a management consultancy firm which advised the UK government over the Hinkley Point nuclear power project has been accused of a potential conflict of interest after it emerged the same company was also working for EDF. bit.ly/2g7YIiZ
* One of the biggest auctions of mobile-phone spectrum could be launched this week in a deal that could rake in at least 1 billion pounds for the UK Treasury and is likely to attract intense interest. bit.ly/2g7TyDw
The Guardian
* The Serious Fraud Office is asking a London employment tribunal to hear an unfair dismissal claim by a former senior banker at Barclays in private. bit.ly/2g7VXxV
* The mayor of London Sadiq Khan has written to Volkswagen imploring the car manufacturer to "fully compensate" the capital's residents affected by the emissions scandal. bit.ly/2fhTOT3
The Telegraph
* Balkan Zinc is planning the first full stock-market float of a miner in London since 2013, with a view to raising 10 million pounds. It expects to have a free float of around 60 pence and a market cap of 25 million pounds. bit.ly/2fhQh77
* The Association of British Insurers have called on the British government to help them crack foreign markets as part of efforts to foster global trade following the EU referendum. bit.ly/2fhV3Sh
Sky News
* British machinery rental firm Hewden has lined up the professional services firm EY to act as administrator to the Manchester-based company, according to sources. bit.ly/2g7q4FV
* British telecom service provider Daisy is expected to announce a 180 million pounds takeover of Alternative Networks as soon as Monday, according to sources. bit.ly/2g7hsiq
The Independent
* Morrisons has cut the price of unleaded petrol to 99.9 pence a litre in a move expected to trigger a price war between supermarket rivals. ind.pn/2g7W3FO
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.