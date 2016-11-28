Nov 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Tata Steel Ltd is plotting an investment spree that could pump 100 million pounds ($124.7 million) a year into its British steelworks - only eight months after hoisting a "for sale" sign over the former Corus empire. bit.ly/2fme0Vo

* Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is working on a secret plan to keep British businesses in the single market for at least two years after the country leaves the European Union. bit.ly/2fmfZJh

The Guardian

* About 160,000 UK households are to face higher energy bills in the new year after the collapse of GB Energy Ltd . bit.ly/2fUeoqs

* The Equality and Human Rights Commission has written to the UK political parties asking them to tone down their Brexit rhetoric. bit.ly/2fEM9Ox

The Telegraph

* Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC is reportedly weighing up a bid for Australia's largest bookie, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd in a deal that would cost the betting giant more than 2 billion pounds. bit.ly/2gMMnF9

* Clydesdale Bank Chief Executive David Duffy has 'no concerns' on his ability to execute a Williams & Glyn's Bank Ltd (IPO-WILL.L) deal. bit.ly/2gAaioi

Sky News

* Sky News can reveal that executives from companies including Facebook, Citymapper and Love Home Swap will be appointed to Sadiq Khan's business advisory board. bit.ly/2gvrRZn

* Sky News understands that The People's Trust, a new investment trust, will publish its approach to stewardship on Monday with a declaration that performance-related awards should be replaced by shares that form part of executives' basic salary and must be held for at least seven years. bit.ly/2fGmwgq

The Independent

* Nigel Farage has announced plans to apologise to the American people on behalf of Britain for criticisms made of Donald Trump during his presidential campaign. ind.pn/2fFrMRE

* Nigel Farage has hinted he will back far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen in next year's French presidential election. ind.pn/2fnIE0F

($1=0.80 pounds)

