UPDATE 1-Toshiba board to approve plans to split off chip business on Friday -source
* Move is part of measures to offset multi-billion dlr writedown
Dec 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- Strike-hit railway commuters will be offered replacement bus services as part of a new effort by Theresa May to get to grips with the crisis.
- Apple is set for a fight with the European Commission over a ruling that it must pay the Republic of Ireland more than 13 billion ($13.51 billion) in tax. bit.ly/2hSIoEi
The Guardian
- Christine Lagarde has been found guilty of negligence in approving a massive payout of taxpayers' money to controversial French businessman Bernard Tapie but avoided a jail sentence. bit.ly/2hSSeGh
The Telegraph
- BP has agreed its second huge deal in days with the energy giant revealing a near $1bn investment in gas fields off Northwest Africa. bit.ly/2hSZuC0
- Germany was the victim of a suspected terrorist attack last night after a lorry ploughed into a busy Christmas market in Berlin. bit.ly/2hObU0Y
Sky News
- The Radio Times, Britain's best-known television listings magazine, will be sold this week to one of Germany's biggest media groups in a £260 million ($321.88 million) deal. bit.ly/2hT0ohP
- Striking railworkers, post office employees and airline staff are showing "shared contempt" for "ordinary people", Downing Street has said. bit.ly/2hObUhC
The Independent
- Michael Fallon has confirmed British-made cluster bombs have been used by Saudi Arabian forces in the current Yemen conflict. ind.pn/2hObEza
- Theresa May dropped the clearest hint yet that Britain will still pay into the EU budget after Brexit - despite being told it would be "betraying" voters. ind.pn/2hSZJNA
($1 = 0.9619 euros) ($1 = 0.8078 pounds) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Move is part of measures to offset multi-billion dlr writedown
TOKYO, Jan 24 Toshiba Corp's board will meet on Friday to approve plans to make its chip business a separate company and hopes to raise more than 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) by selling a 20 percent stake in it, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 24 Germany's Federal Cartel Office said on Tuesday it had approved stake purchases in German digital mapping firm HERE by U.S. chip maker Intel and China's NavInfo.