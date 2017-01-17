Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Rolls-Royce pays 671 million stg to settle bribery claims

Four years of bribery and corruption investigations across five continents have ended with Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc making a 671 million pound ($807.62 million) out-of-court settlement with fraud-busters and international government agencies. The settlement, under which Rolls-Royce will pay the Serious Fraud Office just shy of 500 million pounds, is a record. bit.ly/2ivxI2D

The Guardian

Bank of England 'keeping close eye on UK consumer spending'

The Bank of England is keeping a close watch on consumer spending amid signs households are dipping into their savings and amassing debts to keep spending in the face of rising inflation. Mark Carney, the Bank governor, said consumer spending had held up since last summer's vote to leave the EU but he reiterated a warning that living costs were likely to rise on the back of a weak pound and squeeze households' real incomes. bit.ly/2jRylzO

IMF upgrades UK forecast but notes Brexit terms are 'unsettled'

The International Monetary Fund has upgraded its forecasts for the UK economy this year after the latest signs that businesses and consumers have shrugged off the Brexit vote. Unveiling its new forecasts on the eve of a key speech by Theresa May on the Brexit process, the Washington-based fund also cut the outlook for 2018, reflecting widespread uncertainty over Britain's future outside the EU. bit.ly/2jXn6d5

New BT service could end nuisance phone calls

Nuisance calls could largely be eradicated under a new BT service that allows phone users to block firms making the calls, which other telecom firms are expected to follow. Many smartphones already allow users to block numbers after receiving unwanted marketing calls. But the new BT call protect system allows users to block the companies themselves even when they change numbers. bit.ly/2ivFCJ8

The Telegraph

Angry Birds maker Rovio opens London gaming studio

The company behind the once-mighty smartphone game Angry Birds is opening its first UK office, tasked with spearheading the development of new multiplayer games. Headquartered in Finland, Rovio Entertainment (IPO-RVEY.N) will hire 20 people over the next two years to a studio in central London where they will design new games separate to the Angry Birds brand. bit.ly/2jhAQfw

New radar system for Royal Navy guarantees hundreds of British jobs

A contract to build the radar systems that monitor the skies, land and sea around the Navy's new aircraft carriers will support more than 200 highly skilled engineering jobs in the UK. The Ministry of Defence has signed a 269 million pound deal to begin manufacturing the Crowsnest radar and surveillance system that protects the Queen Elizabeth-class ships currently under construction in Rosyth, Scotland. bit.ly/2jq3Cgk

Sky News

City financier seeks Tata Steel pensions role amid solvency row

A former pensions adviser to Boris Johnson is seeking to install himself as a trustee of Tata Steel Ltd's vast British pension scheme amid doubts about the viability of a plan hatched by the company's Indian parent. Edi Truell, a City financier who lodged a bid last year for Tata Steel's UK operations, including the Port Talbot steelworks, has written to the trustees to outline a revamped offer aimed at rescuing the 15 billion pound scheme. Truell is floating a merger of Tata's speciality steel unit and Sheffield Forgemasters. bit.ly/2jRrbLV

Tenpin owners look to strike with stock market return

The owners of one of Britain's biggest tenpin bowling alley operators are plotting to score a strike by returning to the stock market less than two years after being taken private. Tenpin, formerly known as Essenden, has hired the investment bank Numis to bowl over investors with a stock market listing later this year. bit.ly/2iuGSfG

The Independent

British Airways says 99 percent of flights will operate during next cabin-crew walkout

British Airways says it will cancel only 24 flights during the second round of industrial action by some Heathrow-based cabin crew. Members of the Unite union working for BA's Mixed Fleet operation are to strike from Thursday to Saturday, 19-21 January. The dispute is over what the union calls "poverty pay". ind.pn/2jRk1ax

($1 = 0.8308 pounds) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)