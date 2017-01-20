Jan 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Ofgem warns Big Six firms against raising energy prices

Ofgem has issued a warning shot to the Big Six suppliers against raising prices, saying there was no "obvious reason" for them to increase standard tariffs. bit.ly/2jEWEUK

The Guardian

Rolls-Royce lobbied ministers to weaken anti-bribery proposals

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, which this week agreed to pay 671 million pounds in penalties after admitting it had engaged in corruption, lobbied ministers to weaken proposed curbs on bribery a decade ago. bit.ly/2k6183s

Goldman Sachs stalls plan to move jobs to UK amid Brexit uncertainty

Goldman Sachs Group Inc has suspended plans to move key operations from the United States to London because of the uncertainty created by the vote to leave the EU. The Wall Street firm - in the midst of building a new 350 million pound London headquarters - had been preparing to shift more of its global operations and IT activities from New York, but now appears to have embarked on a hiring freeze. bit.ly/2ju22HT

The Telegraph

Barratt's chief financial officer leaves the company after just 15 months

Barratt Developments Plc's chief financial officer is to leave the business a week after the house builder reported a sharp drop in the number of homes it built in London last year. Neil Cooper joined Barratt just 14 months ago, in November 2015, but has now left by mutual consent. Chief Executive David Thomas will stand in for Cooper until a successor can be found. bit.ly/2iPWNRe

Glaxo's pharmaceuticals boss walks away as new chief prepares to take the helm

One of GlaxoSmithKline Plc's most senior directors is leaving the company as incoming boss Emma Walmsley moves to refresh her team. Abbas Hussain, who has run Glaxo's sprawling pharmaceuticals division since 2008, has agreed to leave the FTSE 100 drugs giant later this year. bit.ly/2jEXEYN

Sky News

Southern railways to suffer more strike action

Passengers on the Southern railway network face more delays next week after drivers and guards in the RMT union decided to press ahead with further strikes. The RMT said its members would be taking action because it has been excluded from talks between ASLEF and the company. bit.ly/2iOM21r

Metro Bank creates 500 jobs in branch expansion

Metro Bank Plc has announced plans to create 500 new jobs as it continues to expand its interests beyond London and the South East. The loss-making challenger bank, which first hit high streets a little over six years ago as major lenders juggled the damaging fallout from the financial crisis, said the new roles included customer-facing and head office positions. bit.ly/2jDoq3H (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)