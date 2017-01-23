Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Financiers are losing confidence in the economy and one of
the country's most closely watched forecasting panels has
predicted a three-year grind of slow growth. bit.ly/2jGpzFM
Schroder Investment Management's Andy Brough, One of the
City's most influential fund managers, is trying to put Bovis
Homes Group Plc in play after calling for Berkeley Group
Holdings Plc to consider an all-paper merger with its
troubled rival. bit.ly/2jGFFiR
The Guardian
Deloitte, the accountancy firm behind the leaked memo that
claimed the government had no Brexit strategy, had been working
in Whitehall helping to set up David Davis's Brexit department.
bit.ly/2jGBRy6
British Prime Minister Theresa May is under pressure to come
clean in the House of Commons about the failure of a Trident
missile test after MPs accused her of covering up the truth
before a crucial parliamentary vote on renewing the nuclear
deterrent. bit.ly/2jGA23W
The Telegraph
Stamp duty is making UK's housing crisis worse by distorting
the market and harming long-term development, Christian Ulbrich,
global chief executive of Jones Lang LaSalle, has
warned. bit.ly/2jQFuUt
One of the bidders for the Government-owned Green Investment
Bank, Sustainable Development Capital, has backed fresh plans to
float the lender rather than complete a controversial sale to
the Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd.
Sky News
Agent Provocateur Chief Executive Fabrizio Malverdi is in
talks about his future with the lingerie retailer as it
progresses an urgent plan to inject new funds into the
struggling business. bit.ly/2jQzRG0
The Independent
The UK government has been accused of trying to bury a major
report about the potential dangers of global warming to Britain
- including the doubling of the deaths during heatwaves, a
"significant risk" to supplies of food and the prospect of
infrastructure damage from flooding. ind.pn/2jQCWpf
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Mary
Milliken)