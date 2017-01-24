Jan 24 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* EDF has raised the spectre of delays or cost
overruns to its 18 billion pound ($22.52 billion) Hinkley Point
nuclear plant as a result of Brexit, warning that any
restrictions to trade and movement of labour could hamper the
delivery of energy projects. bit.ly/2jqJAPN
* Royal Dutch Shell's exploration chief, Ceri
Powell, is to step down after seven years, as the energy company
cuts back on drilling new wells. bit.ly/2jqGWJI
The Guardian
* Amsterdam mayor's office has been in negotiations with
American and Japanese banks, along with fintech firms and other
specialist finance firms, about moving staff and operations from
London as a consequence of the UK's vote to leave the European
Union, the city's deputy mayor told the Guardian. bit.ly/2jqJZ4L
* Lloyds Banking Group suffered 48-hour online
attack this month as cybercriminals attempted to block access to
20 million UK accounts. bit.ly/2jqFpUd
The Telegraph
* Sports Direct has cut its ties with three City
banks amid speculation that tycoon Mike Ashley is reining in his
appetite for dealmaking and conquering overseas markets. The
sportswear giant announced that it had dumped Goldman Sachs,
Citi and Haitong (formerly known as Espirito Santo) from its
roster of brokers. bit.ly/2jqMbcA
* BP has started up one of its first major projects
in the Gulf of Mexico since the Deepwater Horizon disaster,
almost a year ahead of schedule and $150 million under budget.bit.ly/2jqPNLu
Sky News
* Bernie Ecclestone is no longer in charge of Formula One
after almost 40 years in the driving seat. The news was
confirmed by Liberty Media as it said it had completed
its takeover of the sport after snapping up shares from private
equity firm CVC last year. bit.ly/2jqNBDQ
* M&G Investments, the giant asset manager owned by
Prudential, will end its headline sponsorship of the Chelsea
Flower Show after this year's event in May, according to Sky
News. bit.ly/2jqQXH5
The Independent
* British Prime Minister Theresa May will be ready to
publish the key piece of legislation that will set Britain on
the road to Brexit by the end of this week, according to the
Independent. ind.pn/2jqHRdj
* Britain is facing three years of slow growth, rising
unemployment and squeezed consumer spending as the
Brexit-induced collapse in the pound triggers a radical
rebalancing of the economy, according to a report by think tank
EY Item Club. ind.pn/2jqyESo
($1 = 0.7992 pounds)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)