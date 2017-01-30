Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
* The American consulting engineer playing a key role in
Britain's new High Speed Two rail route, CH2M, has approached UK
competitor WS Atkins about a possible $4 billion
merger. bit.ly/2jteHJK
* The Competition and Markets Authority is expected to
confirm plans to look at Tesco Plc's planned 3.9
billion pound ($4.91 billion) takeover of Booker Group Plc
. bit.ly/2jtda6e
The Guardian
* Thousands of steelworkers will vote on rescue proposals
for the Port Talbot steelworks this week in a definitive moment
for the crisis in the industry. Tata Steel has tabled
a proposal to save 8,000 job in its UK business, including the
Port Talbot steelworks in south Wales, by investing 1 billion
pounds into modernising its operations over the next 10 years. bit.ly/2jtdCBK
* BT Group Plc has fired the first shot in the battle
for Champions League football, saying it is determined to keep a
grip on the TV rights to European football's blue-riband club
competition and accusing arch-rival Sky of having too
much dominance over pay-TV sport. htt p://bit.ly/2jtn9Zl
The Telegraph
* Philip Green is understood to be close to a deal that will
see him stump up more than 350 million pounds to fund the
pensions of former BHS staff who have been left in limbo since
the retail chain's collapse last year. bit.ly/2khtD22
* The maker of the next generation of the black cab is
targeting European capitals for sales of its hybrid-powered
version of the iconic vehicle. London Taxi Co opens its new 300
million pound factory in Coventry, where it will produce the TX5
taxis, in March, with the vehicles rolling off the production
line in the third quarter. bit.ly/2khuH6b
Sky News
* British Bankers' Association has warned that market
stability could be undermined if Brexit is not handled
efficiently, according to Sky News. bit.ly/2khuPmb
* Theresa May has announced a 100 million pound deal for the
development of fighter jets for Turkey, following trade talks
with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. bit.ly/2khuQqg
