Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* The American consulting engineer playing a key role in Britain's new High Speed Two rail route, CH2M, has approached UK competitor WS Atkins about a possible $4 billion merger. bit.ly/2jteHJK

* The Competition and Markets Authority is expected to confirm plans to look at Tesco Plc's planned 3.9 billion pound ($4.91 billion) takeover of Booker Group Plc . bit.ly/2jtda6e

The Guardian

* Thousands of steelworkers will vote on rescue proposals for the Port Talbot steelworks this week in a definitive moment for the crisis in the industry. Tata Steel has tabled a proposal to save 8,000 job in its UK business, including the Port Talbot steelworks in south Wales, by investing 1 billion pounds into modernising its operations over the next 10 years. bit.ly/2jtdCBK

* BT Group Plc has fired the first shot in the battle for Champions League football, saying it is determined to keep a grip on the TV rights to European football's blue-riband club competition and accusing arch-rival Sky of having too much dominance over pay-TV sport. htt p://bit.ly/2jtn9Zl

The Telegraph

* Philip Green is understood to be close to a deal that will see him stump up more than 350 million pounds to fund the pensions of former BHS staff who have been left in limbo since the retail chain's collapse last year. bit.ly/2khtD22

* The maker of the next generation of the black cab is targeting European capitals for sales of its hybrid-powered version of the iconic vehicle. London Taxi Co opens its new 300 million pound factory in Coventry, where it will produce the TX5 taxis, in March, with the vehicles rolling off the production line in the third quarter. bit.ly/2khuH6b

Sky News

* British Bankers' Association has warned that market stability could be undermined if Brexit is not handled efficiently, according to Sky News. bit.ly/2khuPmb

* Theresa May has announced a 100 million pound deal for the development of fighter jets for Turkey, following trade talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. bit.ly/2khuQqg

($1 = 0.7945 pounds) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)