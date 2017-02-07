Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
Israeli PM insists Britain must get tough with Iran
The Israeli prime minister urged Theresa May to follow the
United States in imposing fresh sanctions against Iran as the
two met for the first time on the steps of No 10. bit.ly/2lith90
Stay away from parliament, Bercow tells 'sexist, racist'
Trump
In an intervention that will bring embarrassment for Theresa
May, John Bercow told Members of Parliament that the US
president should be denied the honour of addressing the House of
Commons or Lords during a state visit this year. bit.ly/2liooN2
The Guardian
Uber driver tells MPs: I work 90 hours but still need to
claim benefits
Uber drivers have told Members of Parliament they
felt trapped in a job that forced them to work long hours just
to cover costs including the purchase of their cars. bit.ly/2lixAkx
Cut beer duty to beat price hikes after Brexit vote, says
Camra
The Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) is stepping up its push to
keep the price of a pint down for millions of UK pub-goers,
calling on the Treasury to reduce beer duty by 1p a pint in next
month's budget. bit.ly/2livst0
The Telegraph
ECB's Mario Draghi warns on liquidity shock as tapering
nears
The European Central Bank is bracing for a painful 'taper
tantrum' as it reins in emergency stimulus and slows the pace of
bond purchases next month, all too aware that market liquidity
could dry up suddenly. bit.ly/2lipcBy
Hong Kong's Li dynasty trade UK assets as Three buys Relish
wireless broadband for 250 mln stg
Two arms of one of Asia's richest families have agreed the
20 mln stg sale of UK Broadband, the operator behind the Relish
wireless brand, to the mobile operator Three. bit.ly/2litt8c
Sky News
Buy-to-let lender plots float after Brexit fears halted sale
Sky News has learnt that Charter Court Financial Services,
the owner of the Exact and Precise mortgage brands, has drafted
in investment bankers to work on an initial public offering
later this year. bit.ly/2litnO5
Wonga strikes 60 mln stg deal to sell European unit to
Swedish suitor
Wonga, Britain's best-known payday lender, will this week
announce the sale of a big chunk of its European operations,
underlining its continuing international retrenchment in the
wake of a torrid period for the business. bit.ly/2liuZHs
The Independent
Brexit will not affect UK economy's long term future, a new
study suggests
Brexit will prove to be little more than a bump in the road
for the UK economy in the long run and the country will
successfully defend its spot as one of the world's fastest
growing developed economies in decades to come, according to
predictions published in a new study. ind.pn/2liq8py
