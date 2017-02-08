The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers.
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- Developers that do not build homes quickly enough could
have their land seized by local authorities, in plans being
proposed by UK government. bit.ly/2kk32OD
- The government could demand that the Bank of England
blocks the London Stock Exchange Group Plc and Deutsche
Börse AG's merger, under powers granted to the Treasury when the
central bank was nationalised 71 years ago. bit.ly/2kkcrWz
The Guardian
- Britain could lose 30,000 finance sector jobs as a result
of Brexit, but EU rivals need to act to avoid importing banking
risk to the continent, according to an influential thinktank
with close ties to the European commission. bit.ly/2kjPQt6
- British government is on course to impose steep cuts in
public spending and increase taxes by the end of the decade to
their highest level in 30 years to combat its persistent budget
deficit. bit.ly/2kjPZNa
The Telegraph
- The EU faces a crisis which could threaten the
sustainability of the eurozone as the International Monetary
Fund has warned Greece's debts are on an "explosive" path
despite years of attempted austerity and economic reforms. bit.ly/2kjPAKE
- Jeremy Corbyn could be forced to sack one of his closest
allies as he faces a Brexit rebellion by more than 50 Labour
MPs. The Labour leader has imposed a three-line whip requiring
his MPs to support legislation that will enable the Government
to trigger Brexit. bit.ly/2kk2ckJ
Sky News
- Britain's Co-operative Group released a statement
on Tuesday afternoon that said its CEO Richard Pennycook would
hand over the reins of the food-to-funerals group to Steve
Murrells, the head of its retail business. bit.ly/2kjZTOA
- Lloyds Banking Group Plc is to review all
customer cases that may have been affected by a corruption scam
involving managers at its HBOS subsidiary. bit.ly/2kjVqvA
The Independent
- The British Government has been accused of "conning"
parliamentarians into backing their plans for Brexit without
offering them a meaningful vote on any deal to leave the
European Union. ind.pn/2kk4T68
- Islamist hackers linked to ISIS carried out an attack on a
series of NHS websites in a cyber-attack exposing serious flaws
in security systems meant to protect sensitive information. ind.pn/2kk2sAt
