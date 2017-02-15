Feb 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

More than 4,000 jobs in the British motor industry are under threat as it emerged that General Motors Co, the U.S. owner of Vauxhall, is in talks to sell its European operations to the French group, Peugeot SA. bit.ly/2leVO2a

Michael Roney, the former chief executive of Bunzl Plc , has been unveiled as the new chairman of Next Plc , the high street fashion chain. bit.ly/2leY1uc

The Guardian

A sharp rise in business rates for offices in the City of London is threatening to undermine the Square Mile's drive to remain a key financial centre in Europe after Brexit. bit.ly/2leYzAF

Unions are urging the government to take back control of its nuclear strategy after Toshiba Corp's deepening financial crisis cast fresh doubt about its involvement in the planned Moorside power station in Cumbria. bit.ly/2leVVuq

The Telegraph

Co-operative Bank Plc's core ethical mandate is expected to pose a major obstacle to a sale of the troubled lender to a rival firm, according to City sources. bit.ly/2leSHak

HSBC Holdings Plc has named Ian Stuart, a veteran banker it poached from Barclays Plc three years ago, to helm its ring-fenced business, as the firm braces for new rules that will overhaul Britain's lenders. bit.ly/2leVPmN

Sky News

British Airways passengers could be set for fresh disruption following the announcement of a second four-day strike by cabin crews in a long-running dispute over pay. bit.ly/2leWWmq

Lloyd's of London, the insurance market which is among the City's flagship institutions, has approached the former trade minister, Lord Davies, about becoming its next chairman. bit.ly/2leZ9Os

The Independent

The independent review headed by Matthew Taylor into the rights of self-employed and gig-economy workers has terms of reference from the government that prevent it from recommending that the Treasury close loopholes in the tax system. ind.pn/2leWpAZ