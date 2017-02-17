Feb 17 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
The volume of French bonds being traded has doubled this
month to levels not seen since the eurozone crisis because of
uncertainty about the outcome of the presidential election in
late April. bit.ly/2lpyRJk
Britain has taken a step closer to relying on imported gas
after Centrica Plc said that the country's only sizeable
storage facility may be out of action next year. bit.ly/2lpf8JD
The Guardian
The Competition and Markets Authority is to scrutinise
Heineken NV's planned 305 million pounds acquisition
of 1,900 pubs from Punch Taverns Plc, a deal that will
make the Dutch brewer the UK's third-largest pub group. bit.ly/2lphKHi
The UK business secretary, Greg Clark, has said he has been
reassured about the future of General Motor Co's
Vauxhall production operations in Britain, following a meeting
with the U.S. carmaker's chairman. bit.ly/2lpsJRg
The Telegraph
Bruce Carnegie-Brown will be announced as the new chairman
of Lloyd's of London next week as the former JP Morgan veteran
secures one of the most prestigious posts in the City. bit.ly/2lpfUX3
The UK's biggest banks have warned the government against
launching a "significant" overhaul of the rules governing
executive pay, the Daily Telegraph has learned. bit.ly/2lpqnBX
Sky News
Train drivers have voted to reject a deal that their union,
ASLEF, had agreed with Southern Rail to end a long-running
dispute. bit.ly/2lpCpuT
Thousands of Argos workers will share a 2.4 million
pounds payout after it emerged they had been paid less than the
national living wage. bit.ly/2lph9Wk
The Independent
Deutsche Bank AG, the troubled German lender that
loaned hundreds of millions of dollars to Donald Trump, has
performed a detailed investigation into the U.S. president's
personal accounts in a bid to determine whether he had any
connections with Russia. ind.pn/2lpqs8q
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)