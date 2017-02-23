Feb 23 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Unilever Plc has begun a strategic review of its
business five days after it rejected a 115 billion pound
($143.09 billion) takeover approach from Kraft Heinz Co.
bit.ly/2mdTnup
Sir Jon Cunliffe, deputy governor of the Bank of England,
warned Brussels yesterday that any attempt to seize euro
clearing from the City would unravel global capital markets and
drive up the cost of finance. bit.ly/2me12Zo
The Guardian
Whirlpool Corp, the maker of Hotpoint and Indesit
tumble dryers, has changed its advice to the owners of millions
of potentially dangerous machines, telling customers to unplug
the appliances and stop using them until they are repaired. bit.ly/2me027X
The business secretary, Greg Clark, has pledged to outline
how the government should respond to foreign takeovers of
crucial UK firms in the wake of Kraft Heinz Co's failed 115
billion pound ($143.09 billion) bid for Unilever Plc.
The Telegraph
The chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group Plc
insisted he is committed to the lender as the company posted its
biggest profits since the financial crisis, marking the
culmination of his dramatic turnaround of the business. bit.ly/2me0umF
Theresa May has spoken with the motor industry boss expected
to acquire Vauxhall about the government's continued commitment
to supporting the car industry in UK. bit.ly/2me0QJN
Sky News
A group of financial institutions has lodged a surprise
takeover bid for Fox's Biscuits, even as the industry faces
pressure from rising commodity prices and growing consumer
preference for healthier snacks. bit.ly/2me4d3s
Volkswagen AG's top executives from Germany may
be summoned to give evidence to British politicians under a plan
being discussed by MPs. bit.ly/2me9GHB
The Independent
The study from consultancy firm KPMG found that China and
India - two countries Prime Minister Theresa May is desperate to
secure greater trade with - are set to be the main beneficiaries
from the potential exodus.
($1 = 0.8037 pounds)
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)