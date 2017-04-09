April 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Shaftesbury, the owner of large chunks of Soho and Covent Garden, is braced for a bid from a reclusive Hong Kong billionaire, Samuel Tak Lee, who has yet to meet the company. bit.ly/2onmJd8

* Lloyds would not have gone ahead with the disastrous deal to save HBOS if the failed bank's managers had admitted what they knew about the huge fraud at its Reading branch, according to confidential documents. bit.ly/2onr1RW

The Guardian

* More than a quarter of a million customers of payday loan firm Wonga are being warned that their personal data may have been stolen in a data breach at the firm. bit.ly/2ont4W7

The Telegraph

* U.S. based TSG Consumer Partners splashed out 213 million pounds for a 22 percent holding in Scotland-based brewer Brewdog, valuing the business at almost 1 billion pounds. bit.ly/2onzmVM

* Thailand based Minor International, which has 140 hotels largely in Asia, said the fall in the value of the pound had made the company more determined to find a site for its first UK hotel. bit.ly/2nRlUW5

Sky News

* Associated British Foods has appointed headhunter Spencer Stuart to identify a successor to Charles Sinclair, who has led the company for exactly eight years, according to Sky News. bit.ly/2nQZBjs

* Drax Group, which operates the Yorkshire coal-fired power plant of the same name, is braced for substantial opposition to its 2016 pay report at its annual meeting on Thursday, according to Sky News. bit.ly/2nR9Owk

The Independent

* The U.S. Department of Labour has accused internet giant Google of not paying women employees the same as men. ind.pn/2onDjtw

(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)