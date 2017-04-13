April 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

KPMG has fired its top auditor in United States and four other partners for "unethical behaviour" in connection with leaked information that gave them advance warning of the audits that a U.S. watchdog was about to inspect. bit.ly/2o890mF

More than a quarter of British employers have experienced a fall in job applications from European Union workers since last June's Brexit referendum, according to Reed, the jobs website. bit.ly/2o86ddv

The Guardian

The average number of homes for sale by each estate agent has fallen to a record low, with agents in parts of the country gloomier than at any time since the financial crash, according to a report by the surveyor's professional body. bit.ly/2o87Ojk

The government is under mounting pressure to take strong action on rising energy bills after one of the "big six" suppliers imposed its second price hike this year on 1.5 million customers. bit.ly/2o7YPP5

The Telegraph

The European Commission has warned that a 750 million pound ($941.18 million) plan that will allow Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc to abandon a troublesome sale of its Williams & Glyn business could eventually deal a 1.5 billion pound hit to the taxpayer-backed lender. bit.ly/2o87zoy

Dulux owner Akzo Nobel NV has reported one of its leading investors to financial regulators as the fallout continues over U.S. rival PPG Industries Inc's failed attempts to take over the Dutch giant. bit.ly/2o89UQn

Sky News

A 1 billion-pound-plus Chinese takeover of Doncasters Group, one of the UK's oldest engineering firms, has been called off amid U.S. security concerns over the company's defence operations. bit.ly/2o8fL81

Britain's biggest care home operator, Four Seasons Health Care, is preparing to sell its mental health division as part of a sweeping restructuring aimed at securing the company's long-term financial security. bit.ly/2o8bT6W

The Independent

International flight bookings to the UK have increased by 49 percent for the Easter holiday period, which falls between 31 March and 14 April, compared to the same holiday period last year, according to data by eDreams ODIGEO, one of Europe's largest e-commerce businesses and owner of online travel agency eDreams. ind.pn/2o7OiDE ($1 = 0.7969 pounds) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)