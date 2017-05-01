May 2 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
* Velocity Composites is set to float on the junior market
of the London Stock Exchange. bit.ly/2p2F0dn
* Lloyds Banking Group has shrugged off concerns
that its practice of booking revenue upfront from customers who
have interest-free periods on their credit cards is a "ticking
time bomb". bit.ly/2p2CJPa
The Guardian
* Philip Green and his wife are among the UK's richest
couples – although their wealth has fallen by 433 million pounds
($558.44 million) over the past year following the collapse of
BHS, according to an annual wealth ranking. bit.ly/2p2FZu1
* The future of Britain's power supply has been jeopardised
by Brexit and the government must act urgently to ensure nuclear
power stations stay open, the influential committee for
business, energy and industrial strategy has warned. bit.ly/2p2rVAH
The Telegraph
* More than two dozen UK organisations, including the
British Film Institute, Odeon Cinemas, Sky and the Premier
League, have lined up against the European Commission's planned
copyright overhaul. bit.ly/2oR5YbP
* Loch Lomond Group, whose brands include Littlemill and
Glen Scotia, said the partnership with the state-backed
agriculture and food & beverage giant Cofco would pave the way
for its whiskies to be sold across China. bit.ly/2oRhunB
Sky News
* Former Tory treasurer Lupton is to become the first
chairman of Lloyds Banking Group's non-ring-fenced bank,
according to Sky News. bit.ly/2oRcgIo
* Institutional Voting Information Service, which is part of
the fund management industry's leading trade body, has issued a
'red-top' warning to Bovis investors ahead of
shareholder meetings on Tuesday, according to Sky News. bit.ly/2oR5bHQ
The Independent
* The proportion of UK female high earners has not changed
for the past six years, despite initiatives to shrink the pay
gap between men and women, according to research from global law
firm Clyde & Co.ind.pn/2p2s7zV
* Brexit negotiations should not divert the UK government's
attention from the challenges businesses are facing at home, the
British Chambers of Commerce has warned. ind.pn/2p2JznQ
