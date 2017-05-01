May 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Velocity Composites is set to float on the junior market of the London Stock Exchange. bit.ly/2p2F0dn

* Lloyds Banking Group has shrugged off concerns that its practice of booking revenue upfront from customers who have interest-free periods on their credit cards is a "ticking time bomb". bit.ly/2p2CJPa

The Guardian

* Philip Green and his wife are among the UK's richest couples – although their wealth has fallen by 433 million pounds ($558.44 million) over the past year following the collapse of BHS, according to an annual wealth ranking. bit.ly/2p2FZu1

* The future of Britain's power supply has been jeopardised by Brexit and the government must act urgently to ensure nuclear power stations stay open, the influential committee for business, energy and industrial strategy has warned. bit.ly/2p2rVAH

The Telegraph

* More than two dozen UK organisations, including the British Film Institute, Odeon Cinemas, Sky and the Premier League, have lined up against the European Commission's planned copyright overhaul. bit.ly/2oR5YbP

* Loch Lomond Group, whose brands include Littlemill and Glen Scotia, said the partnership with the state-backed agriculture and food & beverage giant Cofco would pave the way for its whiskies to be sold across China. bit.ly/2oRhunB

Sky News

* Former Tory treasurer Lupton is to become the first chairman of Lloyds Banking Group's non-ring-fenced bank, according to Sky News. bit.ly/2oRcgIo

* Institutional Voting Information Service, which is part of the fund management industry's leading trade body, has issued a 'red-top' warning to Bovis investors ahead of shareholder meetings on Tuesday, according to Sky News. bit.ly/2oR5bHQ

The Independent

* The proportion of UK female high earners has not changed for the past six years, despite initiatives to shrink the pay gap between men and women, according to research from global law firm Clyde & Co.ind.pn/2p2s7zV

* Brexit negotiations should not divert the UK government's attention from the challenges businesses are facing at home, the British Chambers of Commerce has warned. ind.pn/2p2JznQ