May 5 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* The European Commission has embarked on another attempt to claim London's vast and lucrative euro clearing market in a move that could jeopardise 80,000 jobs. bit.ly/2pF9u80

* The British government is reported to be in talks with Tehran about providing export guarantees to ensure aircraft ordered by Iran's national airline, Iran Air, can be delivered. bit.ly/2pETQcU

The Guardian

* The French bank Societe Generale is to pay 963 million euros ($1.06 billion) to settle a legal battle with the Libyan investment fund that dates back to the Gaddafi regime. bit.ly/2pEILZi

* Pfizer Inc has said it will make Palbociclib, the breast cancer drug, available free of charge for women in the United Kingdom. bit.ly/2pETxPf

The Telegraph

* Activist investor Elliott Advisors will fire the latest salvo in the tug-of-war over Dulux owner Akzo Nobel by claiming the Dutch company's plan to remain independent could result in four times more job losses than if it was taken over by U.S. rival PPG Industries Inc, according to the Telegraph. bit.ly/2pF0dgj1

* Philip Hammond tried to reassure London over its future as a financial hub following threats from Brussels to control euro-clearing, with the Chancellor warning that proposed EU changes could weaken financial stability. bit.ly/2pEx058

Sky News

* Sky News has learnt that Transline Group, the employment agency whose relationship with Sports Direct International Plc sparked a political outcry, paid more than 1 million pounds ($1.29 million) last year to directors in the form of dividends, loans and a transfer of shares - even as it was facing a funding squeeze after suffering a seven-figure annual loss. bit.ly/2pEHjpN

* The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said new car registrations in the United Kingdom slumped by 19.8 percent to 152,076. bit.ly/2pEOU7R

The Independent

* Just 1 percent of the public are "strongly opposed" to renewable energy, according to a government survey. ind.pn/2pECrAU

* The latest flight-delay verdict from the European Court of Justice has ruled that "a collision between an aircraft and a bird is an extraordinary circumstance". Therefore airlines can reject claims for compensation from passengers delayed by three hours or more by a bird strike. ind.pn/2pEXF1L ($1 = 0.9108 euros) ($1 = 0.7739 pounds) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)