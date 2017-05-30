MAY 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy The Times Three former Tesco Plc directors charged with fraud are seeking to have the case against them dismissed, arguing that no false accounting took place. (bit.ly/2qE1DER) Ryanair Holdings Plc will lower ticket prices by up to another 7 percent this year, but insisted that its plans to fly a record 130 million passengers over the next 12 months would also mean new levels of profitability. (bit.ly/2qE1OQx) The Guardian British Airways is still struggling to return baggage to passengers as it attempts to salvage its battered reputation and investigate the cause of a computer system outage that left 75,000 people stranded at the weekend. (bit.ly/2qE2yVU) Brussels is preparing to crack down on accountants and lawyers running tax-avoidance schemes in response to the "Panama Papers" scandal that showed how the rich and powerful hide their money. (bit.ly/2qDPrnv) The Telegraph The Irish government has finally pushed the button on its planned 12 billion euros ($13.40 billion) float of Allied Irish Banks Plc in what could be one of the biggest initial public offerings in London in recent years. (bit.ly/2qDFC9c) BT Group Plc faces a strike threat after unions said they will consider industrial action if the company presses ahead with the closure of its final salary pension scheme. (bit.ly/2qDK2gr) Sky News A consortium of retail investors is in talks to stitch together a rescue deal for a cluster of womenswear brands, including Jacques Vert and Windsmoor, backed by one of the fashion industry's most prominent figures. (bit.ly/2qDAthi) The UK competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Tesco Plc's planned 3.7 billion pounds ($4.74 billion) takeover of wholesaler Booker Group Plc . (bit.ly/2qE3hq6) The Independent The price of NHS treatment for tens of thousands of British pensioners returning to the UK from Spain, France and other EU countries after Brexit will hit a billion pounds, experts have warned. (ind.pn/2qDGLOc) ($1 = 0.8953 euro; $1 = 0.7811 pound) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)