June 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

A "huge demand" for new homes in the build-to-rent sector in London helped Telford Homes Plc to record sales and profits for the year. bit.ly/2qHkbnI

British families have spent an extra 27 pounds ($34.75) on groceries during the past 12 weeks after food price inflation rose again, increasing the squeeze on household incomes at a time when real wages are falling. bit.ly/2qHu5FV

The Guardian

Mobile phone calls on the London Underground could soon be possible under plans by the mayor and Transport for London. Informal talks have been held with telecoms infrastructure companies and Transport for London (TfL) is expected to invite bids in the weeks after the general election. bit.ly/2qHaiqe

The four top directors at UK turnaround specialist Melrose Industries Plc are to share a bonus pot of 160 million pounds ($205.95 million) in one of the biggest corporate paydays in the City. bit.ly/2qHxkNw

The Telegraph

Takeaway technology firm Deliveroo is offering its drivers the option to be paid for each order they deliver, rather than per hour - a move which the company hopes will reinforce the riders' status as self-employed contractors, rather than employees. bit.ly/2qHkFKy

The Murdoch brothers have held secret talks with Ofcom in a bid to persuade the regulator to wave through Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's planned 11.7 billion pounds ($15.06 billion) takeover of Sky Plc. bit.ly/2qHxsfY

Sky News

The convenience store supplier Nisa Retail is in talks about a 120 million pounds ($154.46 million) refinancing deal amid a sector shake-up given extra impetus by Tesco Plc's proposed 3.7 billion pounds ($4.76 billion) takeover of the wholesaler Booker Group Plc. bit.ly/2qHzYmJ

Manchester United has been named as Europe's most valuable club in a new report which highlights the growing financial muscle of the Premier League. bit.ly/2qHvrk9

The Independent

Retail banks in the United Kingdom are slowly bolstering their reputation, but many still have to fight hard to win consumers' trust, especially Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc , TSB Bank Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc. ind.pn/2qHB5T9

Noel Edmonds has ratcheted up the pressure in a 110 million pounds ($141.59 million) compensation battle with Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The TV star has set up an "honesty countdown" clock website that tracks how much time the lender has to pay him the money he says he is owed. ind.pn/2qHy7hs ($1 = 0.7769 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)