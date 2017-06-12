The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Weir Group is paying 89 million pounds ($112.74
million) to increase its exposure to the Asian oil services
market in its first acquisition in two years. bit.ly/2s4imnl
* Land Securities Group PLC, Britain's largest
listed property company, has changed it name to Landsec. bit.ly/2s43h5e
The Guardian
* The future of Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick is
hanging in the balance after the embattled cab company's board
voted to adopt a portfolio of recommendations to fight sexual
harassment in the firm. bit.ly/2rjPWIx
* The number of homes changing hands in London slumped by
almost a third year on year in the spring, as changes to stamp
duty rates, high prices and Brexit uncertainty slowed the
market, according to the latest monthly index from estate agents
Your Move. bit.ly/2rk1V9h
The Telegraph
* Vincent De Rivaz, the veteran boss of EDF, will
step down from the French energy group at the end of October
this year. bit.ly/2rjXYRP
* Jaguar Land Rover has invested $25 million in Lyft, making
it the latest car giant to pick a side in the increasingly
bitter war between the U.S. taxi-hailing app and its arch-rival
Uber. bit.ly/2rk0Yh6
Sky News
* Royal Bank of Scotland is closing on a
multibillion-pound settlement with a U.S. regulator over the
mis-selling of toxic mortgage bonds - a deal that will remove
one of the long-standing obstacles to the Government returning
the lender to the private sector, according to Sky News. bit.ly/2rk01Fy
* Qatar Reinsurance Company has teamed up with Centerbridge,
a U.S.-based investment firm, to attempt to buy Sabre from BC
Partners, the private equity firm which has owned it since 2013,
according to Sky News. bit.ly/2rjXmvv
The Independent
* A poll of almost 700 business leaders conducted by the
Institute of Directors in the immediate aftermath of last week's
general election reveals a dramatic drop in business confidence
and major concerns relating to political uncertainty. ind.pn/2rksUBD
* Thousands of UK households face energy bill hikes of
almost 200 pounds on average as gas and electricity providers
roll customers onto standard variable tariffs. A total of 54
fixed-rate energy deals are set to expire before the end of
August, according to research by price comparison site Money
Supermarket. ind.pn/2rkeSzP
($1 = 0.7895 pounds)
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Richard Chang)