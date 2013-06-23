June 24 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

BARCLAYS TO SELL ON DATA FROM SAVERS AND TRACK MOBILE PHONES Barclays bank is to start selling data on its millions of current and savings account customers to other companies for the first time. ()

NATIONWIDE IN DISPUTE WITH REGULATOR OVER BLACK HOLE Nationwide -Britain's biggest customer-owned financial services group, is expected to raise around 500 million pounds of new capital in the next few weeks as part of efforts to fill a hole identified by the regulator. ()

The Guardian

GEORGE OSBORNE TO OFFSET FURTHER SPENDING CUTS WITH CAPITAL INVESTMENT Mersey Gateway and HS2 among the infrastructure projects to be announced a day after the chancellor's spending review.

()

The Times

LEVENE CLAIMS LLOYDS TURNED BLIND EYE TO CO-OP FAILINGS

The chairman of Lloyds Banking Group ignored warnings that the decision to sell 632 branches to the Co-operative Bank had "a high risk of failing", it was claimed last night. ()

VODAFONE HAS GERMAN CABLE DEAL LINED UP

Vodafone is set to land one of the biggest deals in the telecoms industry since the height of the technology boom. It has agreed to acquire Germany's biggest cable company for more than 8.5 billion pounds and is expected to announce the deal, pitched at 7.7 billion euros, or 87 euros a share, this morning. ()