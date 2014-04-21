April 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

ASTRAZENECA BRINGS IN WALL STREET 'DEFENDERS' AMID PFIZER BID SPECULATION Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are understood to have been hired by AstraZeneca amid speculation the drug maker could receive a new approach from Pfizer.

FORMULA ONE PROFITS STUCK IN THE SLOW LANE Profits of the motor racing series controlled by private equity firm CVC fell by $137 million last year, driven by accelerating payments under a new deal with the sport's 11 teams.

The Times

LET HOUSEHOLDS SHARE 250 MLN STG ENERGY WINDFALL, BIG SIX TOLD

Britain's six big energy companies have been urged to hand back at least 245 million pounds to consumers after it emerged that they will spend less than expected on a household insulation scheme.

36 BLN STG REBUILDING SCHEMES TO BEGIN

More than 200 projects to rebuild Britain by improving the roads and rail network, broadband coverage and flood defences will begin this year, David Cameron and George Osborne will reveal on Tuesday.

The Guardian

SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: GORDON BROWN WARNS OF PENSIONS 'TIMEBOMB' Ex-prime minister enters increasingly tight battle over independence as 'yes' campaign gains momentum.

BARCLAYS TO SELL ITS COMMODITIES TRADING TO FOCUS ON BANKING ARM The announcement comes before bosses face a storm of protests at the bank's annual general meeting.

