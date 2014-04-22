Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
April 23 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
DRUGS STOCKS SOAR AS GLAXO BETS THE PHARMA ON NOVARTIS DEAL
A blizzard of deals in the pharmaceuticals industry sent drugs stocks flying as GlaxoSmithKline conducted a complex asset swap with Novartis, of Switzerland, and AstraZeneca shored up its defences against a possible American takeover.
JJB FRAUD TRIAL ABANDONED DUE TO SIR DAVID JONES' ILL HEALTH
The fraud trial of the former executive chairman of JJB Sports has been 'abandoned for the time being', owing to his ill health.
The Guardian
VINCE CABLE TELLS TOP UK FIRMS: CRACK DOWN ON BONUSES OR FACE NEW LAWS Business secretary urges companies to rethink pay deals to regain public trust and move focus off short-term success.
TESCO LAUNCHES FRESH ROUND OF PRICE CUTS Market leader to also offer free click-and-collect grocery orders as it inches toward Asda's "everyday low price" model.
The Telegraph
QUINDELL SHARES CRASH 50 PCT ON DAMNING GOTHAM NOTE Insurance outsourcer Quindell's shares plunge after Gotham Research calls it a "country club built on sand."
Sky News
BARCLAYS PAY PLANS RECEIVE MIXED CITY VERDICT
Barclays will this week suffer a sizeable City rebellion over its decision to hike bonuses last year while simultaneously receiving overwhelming shareholder backing for its future pay plans. (Compiled by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
March 14 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co will acquire a significant stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, the company said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, March 14 More than US$200bn of US leveraged loans have been refinanced or repriced so far this year and with two weeks to go before the end of the quarter, volume is approaching the last peak of activity in the second quarter of 2013, when US$245bn of loans were redone.