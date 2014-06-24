The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Telegraph
LENDERS PREDICT MORTGAGE APPROVALS WILL FALL IN THE COMING
MONTHS
Bank of England's quarterly credit conditions survey
suggests lenders are becoming more cautious ahead of an expected
move by Governor Mark Carney and the Financial Policy Committee
(FPC) to rein in the market.
BRITAIN'S NUCLEAR CLEAN-UP BILL SOARS TO 110 BLN STG
The bill for cleaning up Britain's nuclear waste has topped
110 billion pounds, after a 6.6 billion pound increase in the
cost estimate for work required over the next 120 years.
The Guardian
ASOS TO MARK RETURN TO SELLING AFTER WAREHOUSE FIRE WITH
HUGE SUMMER SALE
Asos is launching a massive summer sale on Tuesday
as it seeks to woo back customers affected by the fire in its
main warehouse at the weekend.
UK FLIGHTS COULD BE HIT BY FRENCH AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS'
STRIKE
Passengers flying to France and beyond this week could face
disruption as a strike by French air traffic controllers has
forced airlines to cancel dozens of flights.
The Times
SMALL FIRMS SUE FOR RATE SWAP DAMAGES
Thousands of small companies hit with huge losses because of
the mis-selling of complex financial products have been "failed"
by official compensation, according to a victims group, with
affected businesses instead preparing to turn to the courts for
redress.
SHIRE TALKS UP PROSPECTS TO FEND OFF BIDDER
Shire waxed lyrical about the sales potential of its
pipeline of drugs in development as the pharmaceuticals group
shored up its defences against a 27 billion pound bid approach
from AbbVie, its American rival.
The Independent
AA GROUP RAISES 1.4 BILLION STG IN LONDON FLOAT BUT SHARES
SLUMP
The roadside assistance group AA group was valued
at 1.4 billion pounds as it joined the London Stock Exchange,
completing one of the most anticipated flotations in recent
years. However, despite the fanfare surrounding the float,
shares slumped 7.2 percent below the 250p offer price.
BNP PARIBAS CLOSE TO $9 BILLION SETTLEMENT WITH US
AUTHORITIES
BNP Paribas, the French bank with 7500 staff in
the UK, is expected to pay to $9 billion to settle allegations
it broke US trade sanctions, according to reports.
