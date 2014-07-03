July 3 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
SECURITY TO BE STEPPED UP AT UK AIRPORTS AMID TERROR FEARS
Security at British airports is being increased after the
United States called for heightened precautions amid reports two
terror networks are working together on a bomb that could evade
existing measures.
The Guardian
NHS CANCER CARE: PLANNED SWITCH TO PRIVATE CONTRACTS IN 700
MLN STG PLANS
Cancer care in the NHS could be privatised for the first
time in the health service's biggest ever outsourcing of
services worth over 1.2 billion pounds.
The Times
SHARE PRICE RIGGING ON LSE IS RIFE, MPS ALLEGE
Regulators are under pressure to open an investigation into
the suspected manipulation of the closing prices of ordinary
shares traded in London after it was claimed in Parliament
yesterday that attempted market abuse was rife.
Sky News
BAE SYSTEMS WINS U.S. DEAL FOR 'ANTI-INSURGENT' MISSILE
UK defence contractor BAE Systems has been chosen
to further develop its 'anti-insurgent' missile system for the
U.S. military.
