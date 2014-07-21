July 21 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
EUROPEAN UNION DRAWS CLOSER AS BSKYB EYES DEAL WITH FOX
(thetim.es/1p6vaSq)
BSkyB is pushing ahead with plans to create a
European pay TV giant by buying Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's
satellite broadcasting assets in Germany and Italy.
TIME LIMITS ON CITY SCANDALS GET DOUBLED
(thetim.es/1tobDy3)
Bankers and brokers accused of wrongdoing face
investigations going back far longer as regulators are granted
double the amount of time they previously had to look at
allegations of market abuse and financial misbehaviour.
The Guardian
FORMER CO-OPERATIVE GROUP CHAIRMAN REJECTS PLANS FOR
BOARDROOM REFORM
(bit.ly/1nXvjIM)
The Co-Operative Group Ltd Chairman Len Wardle, who
resigned over the Paul Flowers scandal, has broken his silence
to urge members of the supermarkets-to-funeral homes group to
reject the plans for corporate governance reforms.
ROYAL MAIL READIES FOR BATTLE WITH SHAREHOLDERS
(bit.ly/Wxlh7a)
Royal Mail Plc will this week face a stormy
shareholder protest when the company holds its first annual
meeting since its controversial privatisation.
The Telegraph
SERIOUS FRAUD OFFICE SET TO LAUNCH CRIMINAL PROBE INTO FOREX
RIGGING
(bit.ly/1qtiVDh)
The Serious Fraud Office is poised to launch the first
criminal investigation into alleged rigging of the 3 trillion
pound-a-day foreign exchange markets at leading City banks.
FRASPENS SETS COMPASS FOR LONDON FLOTATION
(bit.ly/UkMdVu)
Fraspens will on Monday announce its intention to float on
Aim and is seeking to raise about 4 million pound, giving it a
market value of approximately 40 million pound.
Sky News
NEWLY-LISTED TSB SAYS YES TO 1.4 BILLION STG UKAR BID
(bit.ly/1yGW3AH)
TSB Banking Group, the UK's seventh-biggest lender,
is plotting an audacious takeover bid for a 1.5 billion pound
taxpayer-owned mortgage portfolio just weeks after floating on
the London Stock Exchange.
TOP CITY BANKER TO PAY 450,000 POUND FCA PENALTY
(bit.ly/1nFe1v5)
One of the City's top financiers Ian Hannam, a banker who
became known as the "king of mining M&A" after engineering some
of the world's biggest natural resources mergers, is to accept
the watchdog's original verdict after losing an appeal in May.
