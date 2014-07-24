July 24 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
ANGRY STANDARD CHARTERED INVESTORS HEAP PRESSURE ON SANDS
One top-ten shareholder of the Standard Chartered,
speaking on condition of anonymity, voiced a growing frustration
that the bank needed a hands-on manager rather than a high-level
thinker.
BG GROUP PONDERS 1 BLN STG NORTH SEA SALE
BG Group is understood to have appointed Rothschild
to advise on a restructuring in a move that could result in the
sale of its Armada, Everest and Lomond platforms.
The Guardian
RYANAIR TOLD TO PAY BACK 10M IN ILLEGAL STATE AID FROM
FRANCE
Low-cost airline Ryanair must repay nearly 10
million euros ($13.46 million) in illegal state aid it received
from France for operating at three small regional airports,
European Union regulators said.
BANK OF ENGLAND HOLDS INTEREST RATES AMID CONCERN FOR WAGE
GROWTH
Bank of England policymakers are growing increasingly uneasy
about the UK's record low interest rates - but signalled on
Wednesday that the first rise will not come until real wages
start to recover.
The Telegraph
ENERGY COMPETITION PROBE TURNS UP HEAT ON THE BIG SIX
Britain's top competition watchdog will on Thursday set out
a catalogue of concerns about the UK energy sector as it begins
an 18-month investigation that could result in the Big Six
suppliers being broken up.
SFO TO CHARGE ALSTOM OVER 'CORRUPTION' AND MOVES AGAINST UK
ARM
The Serious Fraud Office has said it will file corruption
charges against Alstom "imminently", after starting
proceedings against two of the French engineering giant's
companies in the UK.
Sky News
SCOTTISH REFERENDUM: BANKS WEIGH NEW WARNINGS
Britain's biggest banks are weighing up plans to outline
further risks associated with Scottish independence when they
unveil half-year results with less than 50 days to go before the
crucial vote.
UKTI CEO HAILS 'OPEN' EXPORTS AMID RUSSIA ROW
The head of the Government's trade promotion agency has
hailed Britain's "clear and transparent" export control regime
amid a growing row over the number of UK licences allowing arms
sales to Russia.
