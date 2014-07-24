July 25 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
RECKITT TO INVEST 100 MLN STG IN HULL R&D

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc said it would spend 100
million pounds creating a research and development facility for
its consumer healthcare division in Hull.
UNIPART AUTOMOTIVE COLLAPSES WITH LOSS OF 1,250 JOBS

Almost 1,250 British jobs are lost as one of the largest
independent suppliers of car parts, workshop tools and garage
equipment, Unipart, was plunged into administration.
The Guardian
ROYAL MAIL SHOULD TAKE LEGAL ACTION OVER UNIVERSAL DELIVERY
MANDATE, UNION SAYS

Trade unionists have called for Royal Mail Plc to
take legal action if its mandate to deliver to even the most
remote homes in the UK comes under threat.
BARCLAYS DEFENDS ITSELF AGAINST US ALLEGATIONS OVER 'DARK
POOL' TRADING

Barclays Plc is mounting a vigorous defence against
allegations that it defrauded its customers - accusations
levelled by the US attorney general last month that sparked a
fall in its share price and led to customers withdrawing their
business.
The Telegraph
40 MLN STG 'BRIBE' FOR COMMUNITIES TO CONSIDER RADIOACTIVE
WASTE DUMP BENEATH THEM

Communities are to be paid 1 million pound a year simply to
discuss the possibility of having a radioactive dump built
beneath them, under the latest Government attempts to find a
burial site for Britain's nuclear waste.
OFFSHORE WIND FARMS IN DOUBT AS SUBSIDY POT CAN FUND JUST
ONE PROJECT

Wind farm developers who fail to secure a subsidy contract
this year will be forced to wait and attempt to secure funding
in future years, with no guarantee of how much money - if any -
will be available.
Sky News
BALFOUR AND CARILLION IN 3 BLN STG MERGER TALKS

Two of Britain's biggest construction firms Balfour Beatty
Plc and Carillion Plc are in merger talks to
create a 3 billion pound powerhouse whose flagship projects
would include London's Olympics Aquatics Centre and the
redevelopment of Liverpool's Anfield home.
CABLE TO LAUNCH PROBE INTO COMET LIQUIDATORS

Business Secretary Vince Cable will say on Friday that the
Insolvency Service, a Government agency, is referring three
partners of Deloitte, the professional services firm, to ICAEW,
which has the power to impose substantial fines or strip
accountants of their licence to operate.
