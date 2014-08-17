The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
BANKS 'ABUSED' LOAN GUARANTEE FOR FIRMS
The Serious Fraud Office is examining allegations that
government schemes designed to increase lending to small
businesses have been abused by high street banks.
CARILLION PLANS FURTHER TILT AT BALFOUR BEATTY
The board of Carillion is weighing up options to
sweeten its proposal for a 3 billion pound merger with Balfour
Beatty.
The Guardian
INTEREST RATES WILL RISE BEFORE REAL PAY STOPS FALLING, SAYS
CARNEY
The Bank of England governor says the economy is halfway there,
but the most difficult part of the UK's recovery lies ahead
The Telegraph
'GET NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AT BETFAIR', SAYS PENSION
FUND
The Local Authority Pension Fund Forum (LAPFF) has called
for "new independent directors" to be appointed to investigate
the Betfair's dividend payments over the past three years and
the role of its directors and auditors, KPMG.
Sky News
WALL STREET GIANTS SWOOP ON SUB-PRIME LENDER
Blackstone and TPG, the U.S.-based private
equity groups, are close to securing a takeover of sub-prime
mortgage lender Kensington, which is owned by the Anglo-South
African financial services provider Investec.
